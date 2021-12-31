Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI U

New Purchases: IXUS, SPMD, DVY, IEF, SPIB, LQD, SPTL, HTRB, JMBS, BDX, XOM, TSLA, RBLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 162,954 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 75,520 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 78,343 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 12,001 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 56,615 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 78,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 59,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 14,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 10,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 28,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $131.35 and $147.55, with an estimated average price of $138.88. The stock is now traded at around $126.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 32,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.