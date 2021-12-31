Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI U

- New Purchases: IXUS, SPMD, DVY, IEF, SPIB, LQD, SPTL, HTRB, JMBS, BDX, XOM, TSLA, RBLX,
- Added Positions: BSV, BLV, EDV, VTIP, VNQ, VHT, VGT, VDC, VAW, VIS, VFH, VCR, VPU, VDE, ANGL, FIXD, PM, IDEV, SJNK, AMZN, MA, ENB, GOOGL, LYG, V, BKNG, NFLX, MSFT, CWB, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, MTUM, VOX, QQQ, RSP, SPYV, AGG, DGRW, USMV, PGX, USSG, HYLB, SPYG, SRLN, SNPE, ORCL, SPDW, BRK.B, CMCSA, GOOG, FB, NVS, BMY, UL, GD,
- Sold Out: IGIB, EMB, IGSB, EZU, LOW,
For the details of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tranquilli+financial+advisor+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 162,954 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 75,520 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 78,343 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 12,001 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 56,615 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 78,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 59,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 14,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 10,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 28,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $131.35 and $147.55, with an estimated average price of $138.88. The stock is now traded at around $126.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 32,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC. Also check out:
1. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros