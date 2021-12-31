Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Illinois Tool Works Inc, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET

New Purchases: ATO, RIVN, BAC, CP, GOOG, KD, ONL, BNDX, BSV, MOAT, TDTT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Illinois Tool Works Inc, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, VF Corp, sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC owns 406 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 2,176,853 shares, 20.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,468 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 24,928 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 72,243 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 47,610 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $105.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 77 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2772.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $279.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in VF Corp by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $36.29 and $39.55, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 151.64%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.