Pathway Capital Management, Lp Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Denali Therapeutics Inc, Netflix Inc, Datadog Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, sells Denali Therapeutics Inc, Netflix Inc, Datadog Inc, Cloudflare Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pathway Capital Management, Lp. As of 2021Q4, Pathway Capital Management, Lp owns 3 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 42,243 shares, 50.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Arvinas Inc (ARVN) - 76,335 shares, 30.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.97% Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) - 242,245 shares, 19.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Amplitude Inc (AMPL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $252.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 50.41%. The holding were 42,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pathway Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.55%. The holding were 242,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33.

Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.

Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

Pathway Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

