Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. Buys Chevron Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Givaudan SA, Symrise AG, Holcim

Ballwin, MO, based Investment company Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Givaudan SA, Symrise AG, Holcim, Bollore SA, Koninklijke DSM NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. owns 276 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 140,475 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,734 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  3. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 49,252 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  4. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 414,657 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%
  5. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 57,068 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $30.94 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $119.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 101.99%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $136.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 26,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 367.47%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 50,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $618.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 246.76%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 85.87%. The purchase prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 59.49%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Givaudan SA (GVDNY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Givaudan SA. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $98.

Sold Out: Symrise AG (SYIEF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Symrise AG. The sale prices were between $131.25 and $150.31, with an estimated average price of $141.41.

Sold Out: Holcim Ltd (HCMLF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Holcim Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.48 and $52.9, with an estimated average price of $49.7.

Sold Out: Bollore SA (BOIVF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Bollore SA. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $5.65.

Sold Out: Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The sale prices were between $49.64 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Heineken Holding NV (HKHHF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Heineken Holding NV. The sale prices were between $82.51 and $94.16, with an estimated average price of $89.25.



