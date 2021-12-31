Private Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, RH, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Lazard, Pentair PLC

New Purchases: ZI, CRM, CP, NEO, AMD, AEP, QQQ, VV, SEOVF,

ZI, CRM, CP, NEO, AMD, AEP, QQQ, VV, SEOVF, Added Positions: RH, LLY, ADBE, NVDA, GME, EXROF,

RH, LLY, ADBE, NVDA, GME, EXROF, Reduced Positions: PYPL, COIN, MSFT, GXO, DHR, TSLA, UNH, GOOGL, CACI, TUEM, PANW, NDSN, BBWI, EPD, WPC, DOV, ABBV, PFE, V, NOC, CSCO, JNJ, PH, HYFM,

PYPL, COIN, MSFT, GXO, DHR, TSLA, UNH, GOOGL, CACI, TUEM, PANW, NDSN, BBWI, EPD, WPC, DOV, ABBV, PFE, V, NOC, CSCO, JNJ, PH, HYFM, Sold Out: LAZ, PNR, XPO, AKAM, CHGG, SLV, KSU, RL, CANO, AEO, SWBI, PG, HQH, HOOD, MSOS, APMIU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, RH, Canadian Pacific Railway, NeoGenomics Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Lazard, Pentair PLC, Coinbase Global Inc, XPO Logistics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Private Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 84 stocks with a total value of $626 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Private Capital

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 429,941 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 360,588 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,078 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 78,289 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 36,761 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 170,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 35,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $207.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in RH by 3006.88%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $421.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 14,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Exro Technologies Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.12 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $2.45. The stock is now traded at around $1.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.73 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pentair PLC. The sale prices were between $69.03 and $79.34, with an estimated average price of $73.72.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.