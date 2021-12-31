Skba Capital Management Llc Buys Realty Income Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc, Packaging Corp of America, Sells , Koninklijke Philips NV, Ameriprise Financial Inc

New Purchases: O, DRI, NVT, CF, NXPI,

O, DRI, NVT, CF, NXPI, Added Positions: PKG, T, CAH, C, KTB, MRK, RTX, NTRS, IBM, RIO, KHC, VICI, MDT, GLW, NEM, MAN, VTRS, CB, ATCO, KMI, CME, TPL,

PKG, T, CAH, C, KTB, MRK, RTX, NTRS, IBM, RIO, KHC, VICI, MDT, GLW, NEM, MAN, VTRS, CB, ATCO, KMI, CME, TPL, Reduced Positions: AMP, WRK, AMGN, NTR, NTAP, FAF, EQNR, COP, CSCO, ABBV, TEL, CVX, UNP, CMI, CMCSA, MS, PFE, UPS, ANET, STLD, RDN, JPM, DVN, BAC, TPH,

AMP, WRK, AMGN, NTR, NTAP, FAF, EQNR, COP, CSCO, ABBV, TEL, CVX, UNP, CMI, CMCSA, MS, PFE, UPS, ANET, STLD, RDN, JPM, DVN, BAC, TPH, Sold Out: VER, PHG, MMM, KD,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc, Packaging Corp of America, AT&T Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, sells , Koninklijke Philips NV, Ameriprise Financial Inc, 3M Co, WestRock Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skba Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Skba Capital Management Llc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $531 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skba+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ConocoPhillips (COP) - 324,480 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 134,758 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 311,395 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 177,697 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 198,520 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.47%

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 156,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 68,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $199.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $73.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 1788.78%. The purchase prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35. The stock is now traded at around $148.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 38,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 65.72%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 418,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 36.84%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 259,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 41.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 191,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kontoor Brands Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 280,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Northern Trust Corp by 36.35%. The purchase prices were between $108.05 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 61,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $33.89 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.97.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.