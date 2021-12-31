Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Norinchukin Bank, The Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P Global Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Clorox Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Norinchukin Bank, The (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P Global Inc, TJX Inc, ResMed Inc, MSCI Inc, sells Clorox Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Illinois Tool Works Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norinchukin Bank, The. As of 2021Q4, Norinchukin Bank, The owns 551 stocks with a total value of $7.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Norinchukin Bank, The
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,725,492 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 2,663,165 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,446,238 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 716,977 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 575,885 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.96%
New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Norinchukin Bank, The initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $470.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Norinchukin Bank, The initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $264.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Norinchukin Bank, The initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Norinchukin Bank, The initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Norinchukin Bank, The initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $171.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Norinchukin Bank, The initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $343.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Norinchukin Bank, The added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 575,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Norinchukin Bank, The added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $396.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 97,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Norinchukin Bank, The added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 704,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Norinchukin Bank, The added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37. The stock is now traded at around $244.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 137,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Norinchukin Bank, The added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $579.3 and $675.15, with an estimated average price of $627.43. The stock is now traded at around $545.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Norinchukin Bank, The added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 45.99%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 61,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Norinchukin Bank, The sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Norinchukin Bank, The sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Norinchukin Bank, The sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)

Norinchukin Bank, The sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Norinchukin Bank, The sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Norinchukin Bank, The sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.



