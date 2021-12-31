Capital Fund Management S.a. Buys Citigroup Inc, Intuit Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Shopify Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: C, TSM, AXP, SNOW, AZO, KLAC, DE, ALGN, DXCM, WFC, CMG, ALB, BRK.B, ENPH, GE, WST, TSLA, DOCU, ZNGA, JD, VEEV, MRNA, SAIA, TDOC, COUP, EWZ, CSX, STM, CRM, PLTR, FICO, DQ, FLT, DT, LI, ABMD, AEHR, HES, AVB, SAM, BRKR, BG, HON, CUBE, FIVN, TEAM, ATUS, SMAR, ASAN, AAP, AON, CTXS, LII, MDT, HII, PLAY, EVBG, ZLAB, BTBT, IWM, ABG, CLH, ENTG, EXPD, FMC, KMB, MAA, PVH, LSI, SWK, UHS, OC, SPR, IPGP, FNV, JKS, SPLK, WDAY, PRTA, BCC, ALLE, WB, KEYS, WK, MEDP, TENB, ESTC, CRTX, FVRR, IAA, SPT, BEKE, CVAC, EWJ, KRE, SRPT, DOX, BBBY, BHC, CHRW, CENX, FIS, CCEP, DHI, EIX, EXC, FCEL, GIS, GPC, EHC, HRL, HST, INCY, IONS, JBL, LKQ, PCAR, PRGO, QDEL, RDN, SPG, TEX, TXRH, XEL, GPRE, WU, LDOS, AER, CLNE, PM, APAM, PFSI, ESI, ZEN, CCS, MOMO, GKOS, TPIC, ZTO, GOOS, PAGS, NVT, GH, CTVA, IMAB, DADA, BIGC, RKT, DEN, CLOV, EWT, VNQ, XLF, AHT, CNP, XRAY, EGO, FLEX, EVRI, JNPR, KEY, MUR, ORI, PCG, ROL, SLB, VGR, WMB, DK, TECK, SRNE, TAK, CVE, CLSK, GOGO, GPRO, ACB, HPE, RETA, CARS, CHX, ACCD, ARRY, STEM, ALIT, GDX,

INTU, VLO, ZM, TWTR, VMW, INTC, XLV, KKR, EBAY, A, BP, DHR, EW, EXR, LPX, UAL, WDC, DAL, WYNN, RNG, LYFT, T, GILD, WMT, PAYC, QRVO, PLAN, CDNS, ROK, SQ, ADM, CHKP, WBA, GDDY, EDIT, BBY, CMCSA, XOM, MRK, JWN, PBF, CHGG, TNDM, PCTY, AYX, AVLR, INMD, BNTX, PLD, ALL, CAH, CGNX, COP, DRI, DOV, EMN, ECL, SPGI, NYT, OKE, POWI, EQNR, MAXR, BLNK, SEDG, TTD, NET, FXI, RAMP, MO, DDS, EA, ERIC, FITB, ON, OMC, PAAS, ROST, SPWR, AXON, TER, UMC, CSIQ, CNK, SBLK, APPS, TREE, PSX, PNR, MNDT, AR, TWOU, LC, PLNT, PINS, UBER, ANF, BIIB, DB, DKS, EQT, HIG, HFC, MKSI, NOK, ORCL, PPG, PH, PHG, BB, RDS.A, RGLD, XPO, SU, TPX, TOL, UAA, KTOS, SQM, IGT, MRTX, IRDM, RGA, YELP, IQV, BLUE, BURL, OMF, VRNS, SYF, QSR, YUMC, LW, QFIN, LEVI, TIGR, PD, REAL, VIR, ETWO, XBI, XLI, XLY, ABB, APH, BTI, ELY, CCJ, CNQ, EQR, EXEL, FLR, GPK, HL, HSY, HMC, IPG, K, MFA, MRO, NLS, NUS, OII, SWN, TRMB, UNM, QRTEA, HBI, EHTH, LBTYK, AG, NXPI, TRGP, GEVO, KMI, GRPN, TRIP, SAGE, CC, VVV, LPRO, XLK, Reduced Positions: SHOP, FB, BABA, ADSK, VFC, AMAT, SPOT, ATVI, CME, TGT, MT, BA, GPS, BTU, BMY, GRMN, QCOM, TJX, CHWY, DDOG, ADBE, CCI, LOW, GPN, GOOGL, MU, LUV, VIPS, ABBV, AAPL, DAR, ILMN, PTC, PHM, WEN, YUM, SAVE, CFG, COST, JNJ, NTES, NLOK, MPC, PSTG, SONO, FTCH, CLF, M, HAL, JBLU, NSC, DGX, TTWO, CROX, BLMN, CRSP, MP, XHB, ABT, CRUS, ISRG, KGC, PAYX, RF, WM, HIMX, NWSA, AXTA, NTNX, CRWD, OPEN, ITB, IWD, DDD, CB, AFL, AKAM, AEO, AEP, AN, BLL, BMO, BNS, BGFV, BYD, CERN, TPR, KO, CNX, STZ, DBI, FL, HOLX, JCI, KSS, MAT, MCD, MBT, VTRS, NKE, PFE, PSA, SIG, SWKS, SWBI, TRV, SBUX, TD, USB, URBN, IRBT, BR, CFX, AGNC, STWD, H, AMRS, SSTK, COTY, TRUP, BOOT, BOX, VIRT, AZUL, BHF, ROKU, UPWK, EFA, XLE, ACAD, AGCO, HTH, AMX, BBW, CM, PRDO, PLCE, CHT, CHD, CSCO, KOF, NNN, SITC, RDY, EWBC, ENB, TGNA, GD, GILT, HVT, INFY, VIAV, KFRC, FIZZ, NTAP, NYCB, NWL, OMI, TLK, PRGS, RMBS, RWT, RHI, RUSHA, SCCO, INVA, WLK, WWE, XRX, PERI, TX, LRN, CELH, IRWD, EVTC, MUSA, GLPI, TCS, CDK, VSTO, GBT, FTV, CWH, VERI, SAIL, DNLI, DBX, LOVE, DOMO, HHR, PING, SKLZ, PFF, XOP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Citigroup Inc, Intuit Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Valero Energy Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Shopify Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Bank of America Corp, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Fund Management S.a.. As of 2021Q4, Capital Fund Management S.a. owns 1550 stocks with a total value of $13.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 296,200 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 502,300 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 874,100 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 525,100 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 367,900 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio.

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 774,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 300,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 185,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $311.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 73,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $389.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1939.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 256.40%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $557.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 86,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 561.10%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $145.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 216,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 149.08%. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 769,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 211.56%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,000,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 571.44%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $133.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 273,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 318.78%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 558,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.

Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.