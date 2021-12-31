Capital Fund Management S.a. Buys Citigroup Inc, Intuit Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Shopify Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: C, TSM, AXP, SNOW, AZO, KLAC, DE, ALGN, DXCM, WFC, CMG, ALB, BRK.B, ENPH, GE, WST, TSLA, DOCU, ZNGA, JD, VEEV, MRNA, SAIA, TDOC, COUP, EWZ, CSX, STM, CRM, PLTR, FICO, DQ, FLT, DT, LI, ABMD, AEHR, HES, AVB, SAM, BRKR, BG, HON, CUBE, FIVN, TEAM, ATUS, SMAR, ASAN, AAP, AON, CTXS, LII, MDT, HII, PLAY, EVBG, ZLAB, BTBT, IWM, ABG, CLH, ENTG, EXPD, FMC, KMB, MAA, PVH, LSI, SWK, UHS, OC, SPR, IPGP, FNV, JKS, SPLK, WDAY, PRTA, BCC, ALLE, WB, KEYS, WK, MEDP, TENB, ESTC, CRTX, FVRR, IAA, SPT, BEKE, CVAC, EWJ, KRE, SRPT, DOX, BBBY, BHC, CHRW, CENX, FIS, CCEP, DHI, EIX, EXC, FCEL, GIS, GPC, EHC, HRL, HST, INCY, IONS, JBL, LKQ, PCAR, PRGO, QDEL, RDN, SPG, TEX, TXRH, XEL, GPRE, WU, LDOS, AER, CLNE, PM, APAM, PFSI, ESI, ZEN, CCS, MOMO, GKOS, TPIC, ZTO, GOOS, PAGS, NVT, GH, CTVA, IMAB, DADA, BIGC, RKT, DEN, CLOV, EWT, VNQ, XLF, AHT, CNP, XRAY, EGO, FLEX, EVRI, JNPR, KEY, MUR, ORI, PCG, ROL, SLB, VGR, WMB, DK, TECK, SRNE, TAK, CVE, CLSK, GOGO, GPRO, ACB, HPE, RETA, CARS, CHX, ACCD, ARRY, STEM, ALIT, GDX,
- Added Positions: INTU, VLO, ZM, TWTR, VMW, INTC, XLV, KKR, EBAY, A, BP, DHR, EW, EXR, LPX, UAL, WDC, DAL, WYNN, RNG, LYFT, T, GILD, WMT, PAYC, QRVO, PLAN, CDNS, ROK, SQ, ADM, CHKP, WBA, GDDY, EDIT, BBY, CMCSA, XOM, MRK, JWN, PBF, CHGG, TNDM, PCTY, AYX, AVLR, INMD, BNTX, PLD, ALL, CAH, CGNX, COP, DRI, DOV, EMN, ECL, SPGI, NYT, OKE, POWI, EQNR, MAXR, BLNK, SEDG, TTD, NET, FXI, RAMP, MO, DDS, EA, ERIC, FITB, ON, OMC, PAAS, ROST, SPWR, AXON, TER, UMC, CSIQ, CNK, SBLK, APPS, TREE, PSX, PNR, MNDT, AR, TWOU, LC, PLNT, PINS, UBER, ANF, BIIB, DB, DKS, EQT, HIG, HFC, MKSI, NOK, ORCL, PPG, PH, PHG, BB, RDS.A, RGLD, XPO, SU, TPX, TOL, UAA, KTOS, SQM, IGT, MRTX, IRDM, RGA, YELP, IQV, BLUE, BURL, OMF, VRNS, SYF, QSR, YUMC, LW, QFIN, LEVI, TIGR, PD, REAL, VIR, ETWO, XBI, XLI, XLY, ABB, APH, BTI, ELY, CCJ, CNQ, EQR, EXEL, FLR, GPK, HL, HSY, HMC, IPG, K, MFA, MRO, NLS, NUS, OII, SWN, TRMB, UNM, QRTEA, HBI, EHTH, LBTYK, AG, NXPI, TRGP, GEVO, KMI, GRPN, TRIP, SAGE, CC, VVV, LPRO, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: SHOP, FB, BABA, ADSK, VFC, AMAT, SPOT, ATVI, CME, TGT, MT, BA, GPS, BTU, BMY, GRMN, QCOM, TJX, CHWY, DDOG, ADBE, CCI, LOW, GPN, GOOGL, MU, LUV, VIPS, ABBV, AAPL, DAR, ILMN, PTC, PHM, WEN, YUM, SAVE, CFG, COST, JNJ, NTES, NLOK, MPC, PSTG, SONO, FTCH, CLF, M, HAL, JBLU, NSC, DGX, TTWO, CROX, BLMN, CRSP, MP, XHB, ABT, CRUS, ISRG, KGC, PAYX, RF, WM, HIMX, NWSA, AXTA, NTNX, CRWD, OPEN, ITB, IWD, DDD, CB, AFL, AKAM, AEO, AEP, AN, BLL, BMO, BNS, BGFV, BYD, CERN, TPR, KO, CNX, STZ, DBI, FL, HOLX, JCI, KSS, MAT, MCD, MBT, VTRS, NKE, PFE, PSA, SIG, SWKS, SWBI, TRV, SBUX, TD, USB, URBN, IRBT, BR, CFX, AGNC, STWD, H, AMRS, SSTK, COTY, TRUP, BOOT, BOX, VIRT, AZUL, BHF, ROKU, UPWK, EFA, XLE, ACAD, AGCO, HTH, AMX, BBW, CM, PRDO, PLCE, CHT, CHD, CSCO, KOF, NNN, SITC, RDY, EWBC, ENB, TGNA, GD, GILT, HVT, INFY, VIAV, KFRC, FIZZ, NTAP, NYCB, NWL, OMI, TLK, PRGS, RMBS, RWT, RHI, RUSHA, SCCO, INVA, WLK, WWE, XRX, PERI, TX, LRN, CELH, IRWD, EVTC, MUSA, GLPI, TCS, CDK, VSTO, GBT, FTV, CWH, VERI, SAIL, DNLI, DBX, LOVE, DOMO, HHR, PING, SKLZ, PFF, XOP,
- Sold Out: AMD, BAC, CVX, V, PG, UPS, MA, DISCA, GS, RH, VALE, MGM, X, PBR, ASML, FDX, CF, COF, DIS, OXY, MOS, EFX, REGN, SBAC, FTNT, GNRC, CZR, SI, EL, HOG, LYV, UNP, ZS, DELL, FSLY, ZI, AMGN, GME, ZD, SYY, TSN, SPSC, HCA, CDW, ETSY, NNDM, BILI, EB, TXG, GDXJ, IYR, AJG, LNG, CLX, CL, SID, EMR, DIN, JKHY, PKI, PRU, SBNY, SO, TSCO, UTHR, WSM, TEL, QLYS, AMBA, SHAK, GRWG, IIPR, OKTA, PLL, NIO, OTIS, DNMR, IBB, ALK, NLY, APA, ARWR, BRO, GIB, CPB, CNC, CMA, DXC, ED, FISV, HIBB, JBSS, KIM, KLIC, HZO, MS, NOV, NEM, NVO, PRFT, BPOP, RIO, SRE, SKX, TTEC, WTS, TTGT, BX, KAR, HHC, EXPI, AMCX, PVG, SRC, SEAS, AMC, ALLY, DRNA, HQY, JYNT, NEWR, OLLI, ELAN, LTHM, DOW, ONEM, FOUR, DVY, EEM, XLP, ABR, BKE, CTRA, CCL, CX, CDE, DHT, OVV, HP, KBH, LZB, LXP, NYMT, PHI, RPT, SPNS, SEE, SM, SSYS, VNO, WERN, ZUMZ, STAR, NOA, SEM, PMT, EFC, STNG, RCM, CMRE, PBYI, NCLH, TPH, RC, NRZ, CNHI, STOR, CDEV, SELB, MYOV, HGV, SPCE, REZI, SDGR,
For the details of CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+fund+management+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 296,200 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio.
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 502,300 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 874,100 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio.
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 525,100 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 367,900 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio.
Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 774,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 300,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 185,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $311.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 73,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $389.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Capital Fund Management S.a. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1939.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 256.40%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $557.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 86,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 561.10%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $145.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 216,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 149.08%. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 769,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 211.56%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,000,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 571.44%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $133.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 273,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Capital Fund Management S.a. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 318.78%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 558,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Capital Fund Management S.a. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.. Also check out:
1. CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A. keeps buying