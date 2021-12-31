Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC Buys Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Gray Television Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Sells Axon Enterprise Inc, Primoris Services Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

New Purchases: RHP, SMAR, ATEC, IAS, OLO, HLMN, ATRS,

RHP, SMAR, ATEC, IAS, OLO, HLMN, ATRS, Added Positions: GTN, RXRX, GPRE, TREE, SKYW, SAH, LHCG, PINS, CRC, VERI, CDNA, NVTA,

GTN, RXRX, GPRE, TREE, SKYW, SAH, LHCG, PINS, CRC, VERI, CDNA, NVTA, Reduced Positions: MA, AAPL, ABBV, CCI, PRFT, PLD, MS, MSFT, NDLS, MEDP, HONE, TNDM, KFRC, NVEE, PFE, ESI, FBC, PLYA, AZTA, HASI, RCM, FCN, RGEN, FR, TENB, MGPI, PING, ADC, ROCK, MMYT, DAR, AMH, GXO, CHGG, ON, ALTG,

MA, AAPL, ABBV, CCI, PRFT, PLD, MS, MSFT, NDLS, MEDP, HONE, TNDM, KFRC, NVEE, PFE, ESI, FBC, PLYA, AZTA, HASI, RCM, FCN, RGEN, FR, TENB, MGPI, PING, ADC, ROCK, MMYT, DAR, AMH, GXO, CHGG, ON, ALTG, Sold Out: AXON, PRIM, AMD, RNG, MTZ, WCN, TTWO, BC, IRT, SNAP, LCII, NOMD, DEA, TTD, XPO, ELY, IMAX, HEI, KTOS, XOM, AME, AMLP, WELL, WEN, KO, EXAS, CRAI, CG, FANG, TRNO, CTRA, SLB, TOL, LTHM, CVS, AOUT, CUBI, PENN, RUN, SWBI, LOVE, NUS, BMBL, EPR, NCMI, PEB, SLV, CHRS, AXL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Gray Television Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Green Plains Inc, sells Axon Enterprise Inc, Primoris Services Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Mastercard Inc, RingCentral Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spouting+rock+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 40,664 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.24% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,127 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,300 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.17% Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) - 85,787 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61% Gray Television Inc (GTN) - 207,244 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.37%

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 22,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphatec Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.57 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hillman Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Gray Television Inc by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 207,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 70.67%. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 90,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $43.86, with an estimated average price of $37.23. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 65,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in LendingTree Inc by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56. The stock is now traded at around $119.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 20,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Veritone Inc by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $19.97 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $25.67. The stock is now traded at around $18.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Primoris Services Corp. The sale prices were between $21.62 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09.