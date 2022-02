Pictet Asset Management Sa Buys Eaton Corp PLC, Five9 Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Geneva 73, V8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eaton Corp PLC, Five9 Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, PG&E Corp, AECOM, sells HubSpot Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pictet Asset Management Sa. As of 2021Q4, Pictet Asset Management Sa owns 1716 stocks with a total value of $98.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pictet+asset+management+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 2,991,542 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,022,547 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,022,280 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07% Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 3,669,475 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 5,935,194 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%

Pictet Asset Management Sa initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,281,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet Asset Management Sa initiated holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $42.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,454,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet Asset Management Sa initiated holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,699,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet Asset Management Sa initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,874,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet Asset Management Sa initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,605,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet Asset Management Sa initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,746,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet Asset Management Sa added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 404.13%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $154.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,876,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet Asset Management Sa added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 41717.01%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,826,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet Asset Management Sa added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 2635.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,836,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet Asset Management Sa added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 89.89%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $198.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,672,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet Asset Management Sa added to a holding in AECOM by 135.75%. The purchase prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,780,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet Asset Management Sa added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 90.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,847,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pictet Asset Management Sa sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.

Pictet Asset Management Sa sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $20.64.

Pictet Asset Management Sa sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Pictet Asset Management Sa sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32.

Pictet Asset Management Sa sold out a holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $73.9, with an estimated average price of $42.24.

Pictet Asset Management Sa sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $18.28.