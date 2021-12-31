Fund Evaluation Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

- New Purchases: ITOT, IGIB, XSPA,
- Added Positions: IVV, BIV, ACWI, IGSB, ACWX, EEM, VWO, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: EFA, AGG, SCHG, TLT,
- Sold Out: VCSH, USRT, MCHI, SPDW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fund Evaluation Group, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 927,210 shares, 47.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 1,058,536 shares, 18.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 2,846,427 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 802,619 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 326,590 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.73%
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XpresSpa Group Inc (XSPA)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in XpresSpa Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $2.15, with an estimated average price of $1.59. The stock is now traded at around $1.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 102,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 70.23%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 65,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 55,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23.Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26.
