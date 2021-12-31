Malaga Cove Capital, LLC Buys VMware Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Cardinal Health Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, DraftKings Inc

New Purchases: NET, PYPL, MELI, ABB, ASML, TSE, DUOL, GLBE, UL, LEN.B, SNX, MQ, ABC, TWLO, INSG,

Pv Estates, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VMware Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Cardinal Health Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, DraftKings Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 332,653 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,415 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 30,088 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,929 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 16,018 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $115.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1122.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $656.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Trinseo PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.79 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 81.84%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $133.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 194.30%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $145.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 330.62%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 47,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 139.78%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 44.03%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 83.72%. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $55.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $12.07 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $15.19.