WealthShield Partners, LLC Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SCHF, RYE, XLE, ESGD, IVE, EDIV, IWD, IJK, IJT, DON, VBK, SCHB, EFA, XMPT, MUNI, IWS, IWM, DES, DSI, MDY, DBB, SCHH, CVS, BLMN, BMY, APA, IGM, MA, SWK, IVLU, IWO, XOP, WFC, HYD, VGSH, PGR, IWN, HWKZ, LOW, BK, CAT, BDJ, GS, LLY, GPN, DOCU, C, XBI, AMD, FPE, WEC, DVY, SE, HACK, ASAN, VO, CYN, D, PHO, GE, BTZ, HSY, XLNX, MS, NFLX, ORCL, SO, BUSE, EXC, COTY, SLV, PYPL, SUMO, SVFA, DNN,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VUG, GLD, VTV, XLF, IVW, IVV, FALN, TFI, VOE, VIG, VOT, IWF, IUSG, AMZN, VONG, IEFA, MSFT, IJR, SCHZ, TIP, GOOGL, MTUM, JNJ, IJH, USMV, IUSB, JPM, PEP, PFE, EFG, SHY, HD, VTEB, VWO, T, DIS, GOOG, ESGU, IEMG, VBR, VEU, XLK, VZ, VBND, IBM, EMB, SPY, HYG, RSP, UNP, AGG, KBH, VOO, SBNY, ABBV, CVX, XOM, PG, TSLA, IEF, SHM, CSX, TT, TJX, IQV, MUB, VPL, ABT, EW, MSI, WMT, APD, BAC, BRK.B, BA, CSCO, EQIX, MCD, NVDA, NKE, NSC, QCOM, ROP, CRM, UNH, AVGO, BKLN, EEM, MGK, PAVE, QQQ, VEA, VGIT, VTI, ALL, CME, KO, EL, NEE, INFO, ICE, PXD, UPS, PM, NXPI, KEYS, CDL, DGRO, DIA, ESGE, FNDF, IYE, SMB, CB, ADBE, CI, CMCSA, COST, DVN, DUK, ETN, INTC, APTO, MRK, TGT, NEA, MPC, SYF, FTEC, ITOT, SHYG, ALK, MO, APH, DRI, HAL, SPGI, AGZ, IVOL, LQD, PFF, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: PTBD, VB, VNQ, IGSB, ANGL, SPAB, TVTY, PSI, VLUE, IXN, IXG, FDN, GOVT, V, SUB, COMT, PWS, GCC, TLT, EWJ, CUE, KLCD, MBB, NOG, REMX, VONE, BBY, QUAL, KSCD, FIXD, DBO, AVLR, FB, ZBH, FLOT, UBSI, VT, XLRE,
- Sold Out: XLV, XHB, ICF, DBE, KDFI, MU, FDX, SPLK, ZM, FWRD, SATS, FSS, PSTG, LASR, RWT, IIIV, MDC, LUV, SDIV, LRCX, CBRL, NMM, INMD, SPYG, AMBA, BX, BSY, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of WealthShield Partners, LLC
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 947,143 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,895 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.15%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 173,919 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,519 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.24%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 48,504 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 343.73%
WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 947,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)
WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $48.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 153,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 106,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 64,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $155.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 23,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)
WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 110,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 228.24%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 99,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 343.73%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $288.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 48,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 3704.90%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 71,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 447.81%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 96,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 730.19%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 274,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 323.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 68,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15.Sold Out: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32.Sold Out: Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE)
WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Energy Fund. The sale prices were between $15.35 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.45.Sold Out: KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (KDFI)
WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $21.14.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Reduced: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
WealthShield Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 48.65%. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. WealthShield Partners, LLC still held 239,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
WealthShield Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 95.74%. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. WealthShield Partners, LLC still held 1,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
WealthShield Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 81.88%. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. WealthShield Partners, LLC still held 10,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
WealthShield Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 58.23%. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. WealthShield Partners, LLC still held 17,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
WealthShield Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 76.27%. The sale prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. WealthShield Partners, LLC still held 11,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
WealthShield Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.08%. The sale prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. WealthShield Partners, LLC still held 90,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.
