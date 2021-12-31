Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
WealthShield Partners, LLC Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

Investment company WealthShield Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthShield Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, WealthShield Partners, LLC owns 282 stocks with a total value of $601 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WealthShield Partners, LLC
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 947,143 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,895 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.15%
  3. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 173,919 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,519 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.24%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 48,504 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 343.73%
New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 947,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $48.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 153,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 106,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 64,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $155.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 23,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)

WealthShield Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 110,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 228.24%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 99,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 343.73%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $288.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 48,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 3704.90%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 71,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 447.81%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 96,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 730.19%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 274,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

WealthShield Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 323.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 68,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE)

WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Energy Fund. The sale prices were between $15.35 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.45.

Sold Out: KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (KDFI)

WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $21.14.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

WealthShield Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Reduced: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

WealthShield Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 48.65%. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. WealthShield Partners, LLC still held 239,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

WealthShield Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 95.74%. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. WealthShield Partners, LLC still held 1,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

WealthShield Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 81.88%. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. WealthShield Partners, LLC still held 10,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

WealthShield Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 58.23%. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. WealthShield Partners, LLC still held 17,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

WealthShield Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 76.27%. The sale prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. WealthShield Partners, LLC still held 11,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

WealthShield Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.08%. The sale prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. WealthShield Partners, LLC still held 90,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.



