Southern Wealth Management, LLP Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

- New Purchases: MDY, IEV, RPV, XLB,
- Added Positions: IWF, VWO, EFV, EEM, SPY, VEA, IJR, IWM, IWD, VXF, EFA, IWB, IWR, IVV, FNDX, SCHX, FNDF,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, IEMG, EEMV, EFAV, SCHC, IEFA, USMV, SCHV, VTV, IWS, VO, VOT, VTI, SCHA, EFG, FNDA, VOO, IWO, VB, VOE, IJH, SCZ, FPE, IWN, SCHM, SDY, HYG, SCHG, IGF, PFF, SCHF,
- Sold Out: MGC, VBR, SMMD,
For the details of Southern Wealth Management, LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southern+wealth+management%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Southern Wealth Management, LLP
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,536,464 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 95,916 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.66%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 58,479 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.31%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,354 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 227,968 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%
Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $488.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 684 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Europe ETF (IEV)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in iShares Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.32 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $53.37. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $84.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 74,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.29%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $151.5 and $169.23, with an estimated average price of $162.7.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The sale prices were between $62.89 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of Southern Wealth Management, LLP. Also check out:
1. Southern Wealth Management, LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Southern Wealth Management, LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Southern Wealth Management, LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Southern Wealth Management, LLP keeps buying