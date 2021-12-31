Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Cloudflare Inc, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, The AES Corp, Sells Boeing Co, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote, KKR Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cloudflare Inc, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, The AES Corp, VICI Properties Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Boeing Co, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote, KKR Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, New Residential Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospera Financial Services Inc. As of 2021Q4, Prospera Financial Services Inc owns 864 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 2,471,557 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 668,407 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 150,484 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,857 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 468,721 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%

Prospera Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $115.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 71,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospera Financial Services Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 232,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospera Financial Services Inc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 271,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospera Financial Services Inc initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 226,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospera Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 623,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospera Financial Services Inc initiated holding in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.065200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 416,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospera Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 93.97%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospera Financial Services Inc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 128.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 142,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospera Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 58.99%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospera Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 63.28%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $406.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospera Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 83,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospera Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 40.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 80,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prospera Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $55.41, with an estimated average price of $53.94.

Prospera Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Prospera Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.

Prospera Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Prospera Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79.

Prospera Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.95 and $43.18, with an estimated average price of $40.41.