Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Cloudflare Inc, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, The AES Corp, Sells Boeing Co, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote, KKR Inc

- New Purchases: NET, SPIP, AES, VICI, CANO, UNL, VTIP, TTWO, APTV, SIVB, FR, WST, WTFC, TIPZ, EGP, MCY, FLT, TNDM, DY, OXY, OHI, SCHP, DXCM, LDUR, SDVY, GTIP, MNST, MGA, CRTO, ADNT, SITM, FLOT, PTF, PXI, EXPE, PSTG, FNY, LTPZ, SPYG, BSJQ, IWN, JEPI, PKW, QQQM, UNG, VXUS, AON, ADM, RIOT, CCJ, LKQ, NDAQ, WSM, EVT, ULTA, IVT, ROKU, RMI, RMI, SOFI, SOFI, FCTR, GCC, GRID, TDIV, VONE, VONV, VPU, ACGL, BLL, BWA, CACI, CNQ, KMX, CASY, CUZ, ETR, EL, FCX, TT, KNX, LRCX, JEF, NYCB, NEM, PLUG, RF, POOL, SMG, STE, TER, LEU, VMC, MUA, NUO, RNP, CPRX, IRWD, LYB, NOVT, BAH, MARA, MPC, VAC, GH, FUTU, FOXA, RBLX, LCID, CNCR, EAGG, EFG, FBND, GDX, GVI, HYD, LVHD, PAVE, PPA, REGL, SCHJ, SCZ, SPLG, USIG, XLU, KMPH, WISH, COMP,
- Added Positions: QQQ, CRM, FVD, FTSL, TSLA, ABT, AAPL, NFLX, AMD, MRVL, MDY, PG, AMZN, GOOGL, PFE, SPY, JPM, JNJ, RDVY, RSP, DVN, BX, RPG, DOW, MINT, VIG, SYF, DIA, FXH, LMBS, XOM, KR, UNP, SE, FBT, FNDX, JNK, SPYD, TIP, VO, VTV, ALB, DE, EEFT, PPG, WMT, SHOP, DOCU, IVV, IVW, MUB, NEAR, VBK, ACN, BP, COST, NEE, MCD, MDT, NKE, TGT, TXN, V, ABBV, TDOC, UBER, UPST, AMLP, BSJP, CIBR, GSY, IWP, IWS, PDBC, PSK, VBR, VCIT, VEA, VOE, VOO, VTWO, VWO, AMGN, ADI, BLK, BMY, CAT, CVX, KO, EW, EMR, LHX, INTC, K, LOW, NSC, PEP, O, SYK, SYY, UPS, RQI, LULU, LAC, SEDG, KHC, SWAV, GDRX, ABNB, BKLN, BSV, DWAW, EFA, FPE, IEFA, IJH, IVOL, IWO, PFF, QYLD, SCHD, SPSB, VCSH, VEU, VNQ, VOT, VTI, VWOB, XLE, ADBE, AMT, ADP, TFC, BAC, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, CVS, CDNS, CHD, CLF, CLX, CL, CMCSA, CCI, DEO, DLTR, D, DD, DUK, ECL, LLY, ENB, FDS, FDX, F, GS, HWC, HD, HON, ITW, ISRG, KIM, LMT, LPX, MRK, MS, NUE, OKE, ORCL, PAYX, LIN, BKNG, PGR, QCOM, RDS.A, SHW, SNA, SO, SWK, SBUX, TTEK, USB, RTX, UNH, VZ, WEC, RDS.B, MA, IGT, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, PHYS, FRC, BCX, KMI, ZTS, ALLY, BST, ETSY, ATH, DDOG, XPEV, SNOW, AADR, BSJO, CBND, CMF, IGSB, DINT, DLN, DVY, EEM, EMLP, FDN, FPEI, FTGC, IDLV, IFV, IJR, ITOT, IVE, IYT, LRGE, PEZ, PFI, PFXF, PGF, RIGS, SPHD, SRLN, VB, VCR, VGSH, VIS, VONG, VUG, VV, VXF, XYLD, MMM, PLD, ATVI, AFL, ALL, AEP, IEP, AMP, NLY, BG, CSX, COF, CNC, CME, CTAS, C, CAG, ED, GLW, DHR, DLR, EMN, ETN, EQIX, FHN, GRMN, GIS, GSK, IBM, IIVI, JKHY, MMP, MET, MCHP, NXST, ES, NOC, ORLY, OMC, PNC, PXD, PII, RSG, ROP, SAP, TROW, TJX, TRI, RIG, TSN, VFC, WBA, EVRG, WYNN, YUM, EBAY, ET, CEF, MHF, VKQ, JRS, NVG, NEA, NXJ, PCN, GDV, EFR, UTF, LLNW, TEL, MSCI, PM, EOT, PSLV, FDUS, FIF, PBYI, PSX, CG, PANW, ICPT, FPF, CDW, AAL, JD, KEYS, ZOM, YUMC, SNAP, OKTA, ETRN, CARR, HYLN, FSR, OGN, UP, BATT, BOTZ, CACG, DFAS, DIV, DTN, EFV, FDL, FEX, FIVG, FMB, FMHI, FPXI, FTA, FTLS, FTXO, FXN, FXO, FXR, GSG, GUNR, GVIP, GYLD, HACK, HDV, HNDL, HYS, IDU, IEMG, IFRA, IHI, IJJ, IJT, ISTB, ITA, IUSB, IUSG, IWR, IWY, IYE, IYM, IYR, JPST, LIT, LQD, MLPA, MLPX, MOAT, MOO, MXI, NOBL, NXTG, PEY, PGX, QCLN, REMX, REZ, RFDA, RFDI, RFEU, ROBO, SDOG, SLV, SMDV, SPHQ, SWAN, TOTL, USMV, VAW, VDC, VGIT, VGT, VHT, VOOG, VOX, VT, VYM, WOOD, XBI, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: BA, KKR, GLD, NRZ, ALGN, FFIV, ARVL, VRT, ROL, CSCO, AMAT, NEP, NXPI, FTSM, PYPL, BIIB, FSLR, SQ, FDIS, DIS, GM, FB, DKNG, IWM, T, KMB, APO, MRNA, BND, SPLV, FIS, XLB, TSM, USO, CB, ZM, EMLC, IWD, PDP, GILD, NVS, TEVA, SPLK, NIO, ARKK, DWAS, FVC, IAU, IWF, IYW, LDSF, MTUM, PTH, SHY, SPAB, MO, ABC, AZN, BSX, BRO, BXMT, CI, EXAS, GE, HAL, IDXX, INTU, MKC, MU, PPL, PSA, TRV, ANTM, WFC, BXMX, TIPT, BABA, ASND, LITE, TEAM, TTD, TME, SHLS, AGG, BSJM, CWB, FLCB, FNX, FXL, HUSV, HYG, IJS, MUNI, NTSX, PEJ, SPUC, SPYC, SUB, XLY, ASML, ABMD, APD, AMRN, AJG, ATO, AVY, BF.B, CMS, SCHW, CBSH, CFR, CMI, EPD, FAST, FITB, GD, HSY, ICE, SJM, JCI, MDLZ, LH, MTB, SPGI, NOK, NVO, ON, POWW, SPG, SONY, LUV, TMO, TSCO, UL, UBSI, VLO, GWW, WDFC, WM, XEL, RMT, JPS, CHY, HBI, BR, DAL, AWK, ENSG, CLRB, BUD, WKHS, RCM, XYL, FEI, TWTR, SABR, QRVO, NMTR, TWLO, PINS, CRWD, CRNC, OTIS, QS, COIN, ARKF, ARKG, BNDX, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSJN, BTAL, BYLD, DFND, EFAV, EMB, FCVT, FDIV, FDMO, FGD, FIXD, FXU, HYLS, IBB, ICLN, IGM, IGV, IHDG, IUSV, IWV, IWX, IYH, JMOM, MDIV, MGK, MSOS, NUSI, OEF, PIZ, PWV, QABA, QUAL, RFCI, RFEM, SCHZ, SDIV, SMH, SOXX, SPD, TAIL, UCON, VDE, VFMO, XLK, XLP, XMLV, XMMO,
- Sold Out: WIP, BSJL, ENPH, ILMN, IRDM, AXON, YETI, SWKS, RWR, NYT, BSCL, FCFS, THO, DCT, RMD, FRT, KRNT, EOG, PRN, STLA, MELI, PKX, PWR, PYZ, ARKW, SON, OSK, SRE, DASH, CFG, PENN, OIH, TRIL, MLM, RFUN, TMUS, PLW, BMEZ, EQT, FLGT, RUN, SUM, W, CGC, TPH, HCA, X, DAN, JPC, JTD, KD, HEPA, ZNGA, ASXC,
For the details of Prospera Financial Services Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospera+financial+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prospera Financial Services Inc
- First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 2,471,557 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 668,407 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 150,484 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,857 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 468,721 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
Prospera Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $115.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 71,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Prospera Financial Services Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 232,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)
Prospera Financial Services Inc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 271,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Prospera Financial Services Inc initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 226,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cano Health Inc (CANO)
Prospera Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 623,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (UNL)
Prospera Financial Services Inc initiated holding in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.065200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 416,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Prospera Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 93.97%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Prospera Financial Services Inc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 128.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 142,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Prospera Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 58.99%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Prospera Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 63.28%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $406.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Prospera Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 83,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Prospera Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 40.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 80,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote (WIP)
Prospera Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $55.41, with an estimated average price of $53.94.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Prospera Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Prospera Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Prospera Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.Sold Out: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
Prospera Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79.Sold Out: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)
Prospera Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.95 and $43.18, with an estimated average price of $40.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of Prospera Financial Services Inc. Also check out:
1. Prospera Financial Services Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prospera Financial Services Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prospera Financial Services Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prospera Financial Services Inc keeps buying