Tygh Capital Management, Inc. Buys H&E Equipment Services Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Kontoor Brands Inc, Sells CommVault Systems Inc, HealthEquity Inc, NeoGenomics Inc

HEES, HASI, KTB, LIND, KEX, SHAK, AXNX, CROX, IWO, IJT, Added Positions: LHCG, COHU, FN, THRM, G, INDI, LFUS, PLNT, CACI, FOCS, GTLS, TFII, GOOS, ESI, PGNY, MMS, PCRX, SPR, TSEM, CMCO, TECH, WSC, NTRA, MODV,

LHCG, COHU, FN, THRM, G, INDI, LFUS, PLNT, CACI, FOCS, GTLS, TFII, GOOS, ESI, PGNY, MMS, PCRX, SPR, TSEM, CMCO, TECH, WSC, NTRA, MODV, Reduced Positions: HQY, CWST, ICLR, KALU, COLM, WAL, SITM, IOSP, HCI, BL, DIOD, STRL, LSCC, ASPN, KLIC, TREX, RVLV, ONTO, OOMA, LQDT, CDNA,

HQY, CWST, ICLR, KALU, COLM, WAL, SITM, IOSP, HCI, BL, DIOD, STRL, LSCC, ASPN, KLIC, TREX, RVLV, ONTO, OOMA, LQDT, CDNA, Sold Out: CVLT, NEO, PNTG, KTOS, CRL, NCNO, BYRN, DMTK, TLS, CDLX,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys H&E Equipment Services Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Kontoor Brands Inc, LHC Group Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, sells CommVault Systems Inc, HealthEquity Inc, NeoGenomics Inc, Pennant Group Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tygh Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Tygh Capital Management, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $782 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 629,213 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78% ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 175,478 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 207,498 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46% Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 254,337 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) - 62,624 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.82. The stock is now traded at around $40.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 272,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 200,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 178,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 421,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 103,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $90.97, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $73.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 83,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 148.06%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $126.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 89,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 99.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $38.85, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 334,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fabrinet by 54.58%. The purchase prices were between $94.62 and $122.03, with an estimated average price of $111.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 140,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gentherm Inc by 89.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.63 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $84.19. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 138,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 46.61%. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 310,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Indie Semiconductor Inc by 89.87%. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $12.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 863,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $38.92.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pennant Group Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $27.19, with an estimated average price of $23.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $19.07 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $21.06.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.