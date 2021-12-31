DCF Advisers, LLC Buys AbbVie Inc, Intel Corp, Impel NeuroPharma Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, VanEck Gold Miners ETF

New Purchases: INTC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Intel Corp, Impel NeuroPharma Inc, AT&T Inc, Ford Motor Co, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Paysafe during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DCF Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q4, DCF Advisers, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 65,000 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) - 359,000 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 177,500 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 35,000 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 99,318 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74%

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 99,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Impel NeuroPharma Inc by 70.68%. The purchase prices were between $8.33 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 256,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 54.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 92,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 168,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 337.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $4.51 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.66.

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34.

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland's Inc. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $20.6.