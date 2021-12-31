Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
DCF Advisers, LLC Buys AbbVie Inc, Intel Corp, Impel NeuroPharma Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Investment company DCF Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Intel Corp, Impel NeuroPharma Inc, AT&T Inc, Ford Motor Co, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Paysafe during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DCF Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q4, DCF Advisers, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DCF Advisers, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 65,000 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio.
  2. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) - 359,000 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%
  3. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 177,500 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio.
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 35,000 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio.
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 99,318 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74%
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 99,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Impel NeuroPharma Inc (IMPL)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Impel NeuroPharma Inc by 70.68%. The purchase prices were between $8.33 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 256,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 54.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 92,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 168,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 337.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Sold Out: (ADMS)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $4.51 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.66.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Sold Out: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34.

Sold Out: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland's Inc. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $20.6.



