Somerset Group LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Nestle SA

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Nestle SA, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Somerset Group LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 272,665 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% 3M Co (MMM) - 69,355 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 87,391 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,252 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,120 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32. The stock is now traded at around $126.864000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Somerset Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 82.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 36,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.