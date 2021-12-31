Bowie Capital Management, LLC Buys Fair Isaac Corp, Visa Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FICO, WFCPL.PFD,
- Added Positions: V, FISV, HDB, ADSK, ADBE, GOOGL, PYPL, MA, AON, UNH, EL, INTU, AMZN, CPRT,
- Reduced Positions: VRSK, NKE, MSCI, AAPL, CRCT,
- Sold Out: NVDA, AGG, MUB, LQD, PFF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bowie Capital Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 209,346 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 164,352 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,581 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 135,457 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 165,650 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31%
Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $516.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 38,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1365.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 44.48%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 382,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 493,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $238.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52.
