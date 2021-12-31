Bowie Capital Management, LLC Buys Fair Isaac Corp, Visa Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: FICO, WFCPL.PFD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fair Isaac Corp, Visa Inc, Fiserv Inc, HDFC Bank, Autodesk Inc, sells Verisk Analytics Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowie Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bowie Capital Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $865 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 209,346 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 164,352 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,581 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 135,457 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Aon PLC (AON) - 165,650 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31%

Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $516.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 38,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1365.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 44.48%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 382,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 493,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $238.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52.