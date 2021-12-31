Trustees of Princeton University Buys Unity Software Inc, Marqeta Inc, Sumo Logic Inc, Sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Intuit Inc, Ocular Therapeutix Inc

For the details of Trustees of Princeton University's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trustees+of+princeton+university/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Trustees of Princeton University
- JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 1,759,817 shares, 61.67% of the total portfolio.
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 15,607 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio.
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 54,460 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 329,658 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 286,115 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $112.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.51%. The holding were 54,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 329,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)
Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $15.49. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 286,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Flywire Corp (FLYW)
Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 82,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 36,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ThredUp Inc (TDUP)
Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)
Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $1.74 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $2.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)
Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $7.7.
