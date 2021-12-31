Trustees of Princeton University Buys Unity Software Inc, Marqeta Inc, Sumo Logic Inc, Sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Intuit Inc, Ocular Therapeutix Inc

New Purchases: U, MQ, SUMO, FLYW, QS, TDUP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Unity Software Inc, Marqeta Inc, Sumo Logic Inc, Flywire Corp, QuantumScape Corp, sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Intuit Inc, Ocular Therapeutix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustees of Princeton University. As of 2021Q4, Trustees of Princeton University owns 8 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 1,759,817 shares, 61.67% of the total portfolio. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 15,607 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Unity Software Inc (U) - 54,460 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 329,658 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 286,115 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $112.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.51%. The holding were 54,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 329,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $15.49. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 286,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 82,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 36,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustees of Princeton University initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $1.74 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $2.

Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.

Trustees of Princeton University sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $7.7.