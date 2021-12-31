Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Coupang Inc, Sells SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

- New Purchases: CPNG, NET, SUSA, WRBY, IEFA, ESGD, ESML, DMXF, VIR, IJH, ACN, TMO, ABT, SHOP,
- Added Positions: EFV, VONV, XLK, VONG, VTWV, EMQQ, VTWG, KWEB, ESGU, IWD, GOOG, SPY, IWN, DTD, MSFT, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: FDN, SRLN, PNQI, JNK, HYS, EFG, AMLP, UBER, VNQ, IWO, RBLX, VWO, EFA, SPOT, TSLA, COIN, IXJ, XBI, AAPL, INTU, BRK.B, BNDX, AMZN, NFLX, FB, ADBE, VTEB, VEA, GOOGL, GSG, V, HD, IWM, UNH, VO, GSLC,
- Sold Out: GSY, ICSH, NEAR, APO, SNOW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Crestone Asset Management LLC
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 868,920 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.64%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 357,412 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 646,291 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15%
- First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 120,923 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.78%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV) - 184,300 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.57%
Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 162,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $115.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $97.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)
Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Crestone Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 106.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 341,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 188.38%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 44,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 305,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)
Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $203.6 and $237.53, with an estimated average price of $218.89. The stock is now traded at around $187.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 54,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 320,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Crestone Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 173.64%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $101.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Crestone Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.
