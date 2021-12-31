Stevard, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Teradyne Inc, Ameresco Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Johnson & Johnson

New Purchases: PYPL, TER, AMRC, LLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Teradyne Inc, Ameresco Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Eli Lilly and Co, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Johnson & Johnson, Veeva Systems Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stevard, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stevard, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,297,604 shares, 54.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 12,317 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,334 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,892 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.47% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 24,100 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.05%

Stevard, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevard, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevard, LLC initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.42 and $97.5, with an estimated average price of $80.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevard, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevard, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 98.79%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevard, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevard, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.

Stevard, LLC sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $27.03.

Stevard, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Stevard, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Stevard, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.