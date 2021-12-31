Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Afton Capital Management Llc Buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Air Transport Services Group Inc, Ring Energy Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Afton Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Enovix Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, sells Air Transport Services Group Inc, Ring Energy Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Ciena Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Afton Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Afton Capital Management Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AFTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) - 1,900,000 shares, 31.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 137,700 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 150,000 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Enovix Corp (ENVX) - 195,000 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 50,000 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

Afton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.03%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

Afton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.83 and $63.66, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.44%. The holding were 137,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Afton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enovix Corp (ENVX)

Afton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Enovix Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.43%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Afton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.58%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Afton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)

Afton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.84 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

Sold Out: Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Afton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ring Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.12 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.08.

Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Afton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Afton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Afton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $51.73 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $62.06.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Afton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.



