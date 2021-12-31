Afton Capital Management Llc Buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Air Transport Services Group Inc, Ring Energy Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc

- New Purchases: DBRG, ASPN, FCX, ENVX, MRVL, ON, LTHM, ALB, FREY, MGM,
- Sold Out: ATSG, REI, FANG, AKAM, CIEN, CRM, SPLK, SGMS, FTNT, V, NOW, FIS, CCL, PXD, SEAS, FLT, AJRD, AVGO, OI,
- DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) - 1,900,000 shares, 31.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 137,700 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 150,000 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Enovix Corp (ENVX) - 195,000 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 50,000 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
Afton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.03%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)
Afton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.83 and $63.66, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.44%. The holding were 137,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Afton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enovix Corp (ENVX)
Afton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Enovix Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.43%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Afton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.58%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Afton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)
Afton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.84 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $26.67.Sold Out: Ring Energy Inc (REI)
Afton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ring Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.12 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.08.Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Afton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Afton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Afton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $51.73 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $62.06.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Afton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.
