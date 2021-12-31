Pittenger & Anderson Inc Buys Republic Services Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Intuit Inc, Sells TJX Inc, Amgen Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: LKQ, CP, REGN, RIVN, EVH, LOB, RACE, BTU, DAVA, INMD, PUBM, UPST, PTLO, ONL, KKR, PL, BITO, BND, CATH, EFG, EFV, IWV, VTV, VUG, LNN, BBY, COF, C, CTSH, EQR, EXPE, GRMN, LHX, IP, HLT, MRVL, VTRS, ODFL, PH, MTN, ANTM, CELZ, CHTR, PLD,

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Republic Services Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Intuit Inc, Target Corp, Caterpillar Inc, sells TJX Inc, Amgen Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. As of 2021Q4, Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 456 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 3,117,141 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 200,108 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 227,173 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 178,342 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,849 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $618.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 49 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 77 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 365.22%. The purchase prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21. The stock is now traded at around $125.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 68,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 333.29%. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $220.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 821.68%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $557.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 712.08%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $213.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 38,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $33.89 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.97.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $27.69 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.88.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.