Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket , Activision Blizz

New Purchases: SGOL, EMB, IGIB, IAU, AVGO, IDV, VCSH, VTV, HIFS, PAYX, TRV, UPS, SHM, VGT, VUG,

SGOL, EMB, IGIB, IAU, AVGO, IDV, VCSH, VTV, HIFS, PAYX, TRV, UPS, SHM, VGT, VUG, Added Positions: XLC, SPTS, SCHP, USIG, IEFA, IEMG, XLK, USHY, FLOT, TJX, MMM, CMCSA, MNST, CERN, EFA, BSV, WEC, VRSN, RTX, VIG, USB, TTC, PKG, AMT, IFF, AMGN, APH, HSY, AMAT, CHE, AMZN, VWO, VOO, VNQ, BAC, BAX, QQQ, GOOGL, HON, EEM, FB, MDLZ, WBA, PPG, SO,

XLC, SPTS, SCHP, USIG, IEFA, IEMG, XLK, USHY, FLOT, TJX, MMM, CMCSA, MNST, CERN, EFA, BSV, WEC, VRSN, RTX, VIG, USB, TTC, PKG, AMT, IFF, AMGN, APH, HSY, AMAT, CHE, AMZN, VWO, VOO, VNQ, BAC, BAX, QQQ, GOOGL, HON, EEM, FB, MDLZ, WBA, PPG, SO, Reduced Positions: GLTR, VWOB, ATVI, MSFT, VCIT, AAPL, IVV, HD, ECL, VZ, NVDA, PG, DHR, JPM, BP, XOM, GOOG, SYK, KBE, T, SPGI, MCD, INTU, INTC, SPY, FISV, CHD, CVX, DISCA, BA, COST, KO, TMO, QCOM, TSM, TSCO, ACN, HYG, IWR, JNK, BRK.B, MDY, TFC, VDE, AXP, PEP, GE, HAL, IBM, PLD, ORCL, NVS, COP, PFE, VTI, GIS, ABT, SUSA, SLY, LLY, DGX, D, DE, IWF, LOW, MKC, OTIS, CARR, DOW, PYPL, CSCO, PSX, EBAY, ZBH, CL, VFC, ES, EMR, TXT,

GLTR, VWOB, ATVI, MSFT, VCIT, AAPL, IVV, HD, ECL, VZ, NVDA, PG, DHR, JPM, BP, XOM, GOOG, SYK, KBE, T, SPGI, MCD, INTU, INTC, SPY, FISV, CHD, CVX, DISCA, BA, COST, KO, TMO, QCOM, TSM, TSCO, ACN, HYG, IWR, JNK, BRK.B, MDY, TFC, VDE, AXP, PEP, GE, HAL, IBM, PLD, ORCL, NVS, COP, PFE, VTI, GIS, ABT, SUSA, SLY, LLY, DGX, D, DE, IWF, LOW, MKC, OTIS, CARR, DOW, PYPL, CSCO, PSX, EBAY, ZBH, CL, VFC, ES, EMR, TXT, Sold Out: COF, ISRG, KD,

Orleans, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket , Activision Blizzard Inc, BP PLC, Danaher Corp, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank. As of 2021Q4, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owns 190 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cape+cod+five+cents+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 193,013 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 229,266 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,718,417 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 548,192 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 651,391 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.83 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 586,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $591.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 977.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 242.81%. The purchase prices were between $58.97 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $59.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 48.51%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.