Eukles Asset Management Buys The Home Depot Inc, State Street Corporation, Independent Bank Corp, Sells , Baxter International Inc, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: STT, INDB, GIS, PEP, PRU, CFVI, SHV, FE, QLTA, GSY, LYLT, KD, SNAP, LYB, VMW, UNH, NTAP, KNX,
- Added Positions: HD, MSFT, IWF, AAPL, MA, ACN, BLL, SHW, CBOE, HSY, ORCL, LH, SWKS, TJX, YUM, ZTS, PYPL, CAT, CBRE, JNJ, NVO, PGR, RMD, ROST, VYM, ILMN, CTSH, EMN, IT, JPM, URI, AOS, IWO, CL, CMI, MASI, DE, USB, TXN, K, GS, PG, ABBV, VWO, VIG, IWS, IBM, CVX, IJH, MMM, OHI, XOM, HAL, VZ, SLB, SVC, WEX, FISV, FAST,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, VCSH, SPSB, FTA, WFC, FEX, LQD, SAM, ABG, JAZZ, FBT, VNQ, ISTB, PRLB, IPGP, MED, GILD,
- Sold Out: EBSB, BAX, TGNA, GCI, CEM, KMF, NML, CARS,
For the details of Eukles Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eukles+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Eukles Asset Management
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,609 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,900 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 25,989 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 16,942 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- ResMed Inc (RMD) - 22,019 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $101.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 23,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independent Bank Corp (INDB)
Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Acquisition Corp VI (CFVI)
Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $121.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 17908.57%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 6,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 212.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 33.83%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in 3M Co by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $159.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 832 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 280.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 114 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 790.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (EBSB)
Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52.Sold Out: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01.Sold Out: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)
Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Gannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $4.72 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.56.Sold Out: Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (CEM)
Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $32.11, with an estimated average price of $28.58.Sold Out: Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I (KMF)
Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $7.89, with an estimated average price of $7.41.
