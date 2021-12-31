Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Eukles Asset Management Buys The Home Depot Inc, State Street Corporation, Independent Bank Corp, Sells , Baxter International Inc, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Eukles Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, State Street Corporation, Independent Bank Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells , Baxter International Inc, Wells Fargo, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Tegna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eukles Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Eukles Asset Management owns 226 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eukles Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eukles+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eukles Asset Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,609 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,900 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 25,989 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 16,942 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
  5. ResMed Inc (RMD) - 22,019 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $101.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 23,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CF Acquisition Corp VI (CFVI)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $121.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 17908.57%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 6,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 212.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 33.83%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in 3M Co by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $159.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 280.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 790.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (EBSB)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

Sold Out: Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01.

Sold Out: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Gannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $4.72 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.56.

Sold Out: Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (CEM)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $32.11, with an estimated average price of $28.58.

Sold Out: Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I (KMF)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $7.89, with an estimated average price of $7.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eukles Asset Management. Also check out:

1. Eukles Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eukles Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eukles Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eukles Asset Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus