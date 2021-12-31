William Marsh Rice University Buys Confluent Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Coursera Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Pinterest Inc

For the details of William Marsh Rice University's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/william+marsh+rice+university/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of William Marsh Rice University
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 525,000 shares, 44.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.7%
- Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 7,266,343 shares, 37.57% of the total portfolio.
- Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW) - 2,450,000 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio.
- Confluent Inc (CFLT) - 68,008 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 12,151 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $73.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 68,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 12,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coursera Inc (COUR)
William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 38,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 27,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
William Marsh Rice University sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
William Marsh Rice University reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 32.7%. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -17.38%. William Marsh Rice University still held 525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of William Marsh Rice University. Also check out:
1. William Marsh Rice University's Undervalued Stocks
2. William Marsh Rice University's Top Growth Companies, and
3. William Marsh Rice University's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that William Marsh Rice University keeps buying