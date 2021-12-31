William Marsh Rice University Buys Confluent Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Coursera Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Pinterest Inc

New Purchases: CFLT, SPOT, COUR, PGNY, HOOD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Confluent Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Coursera Inc, Progyny Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, William Marsh Rice University. As of 2021Q4, William Marsh Rice University owns 9 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 525,000 shares, 44.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.7% Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 7,266,343 shares, 37.57% of the total portfolio. Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW) - 2,450,000 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Confluent Inc (CFLT) - 68,008 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 12,151 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. New Position

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $73.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 68,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 12,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 38,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 27,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Marsh Rice University sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

William Marsh Rice University reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 32.7%. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -17.38%. William Marsh Rice University still held 525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.