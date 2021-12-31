Oak Associates Ltd Buys Calix Inc, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Medpace Holdings Inc, Sells Citrix Systems Inc, Ambarella Inc, Tencent Holdings

New Purchases: CALX, AIT, MEDP, NBIX, CSGS, ABG, KFY, VEC, CRNC, MTOR,

Investment company Oak Associates Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Calix Inc, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Medpace Holdings Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Concentrix Corp, sells Citrix Systems Inc, Ambarella Inc, Tencent Holdings, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Associates Ltd . As of 2021Q4, Oak Associates Ltd owns 138 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,874 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 48,885 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% KLA Corp (KLAC) - 226,171 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.44% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 289,172 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,394,335 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.27 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.7 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $100.32. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.74 and $227.9, with an estimated average price of $209.9. The stock is now traded at around $176.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in CSG Systems International Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Concentrix Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $164.74 and $188.35, with an estimated average price of $178.35. The stock is now traded at around $202.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 52.07%. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $77.21 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 45,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 37.24%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 57,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Mandiant Inc by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57.

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $12 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $16.48.

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Workiva Inc. The sale prices were between $125.96 and $160.85, with an estimated average price of $140.87.

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc. The sale prices were between $87.3 and $113.49, with an estimated average price of $103.06.

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Oak Associates Ltd reduced to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 59.73%. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Oak Associates Ltd still held 57,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd reduced to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 46.85%. The sale prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Oak Associates Ltd still held 17,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 36.01%. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $339.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Oak Associates Ltd still held 6,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd reduced to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 29.91%. The sale prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $264.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Oak Associates Ltd still held 11,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oak Associates Ltd reduced to a holding in Perficient Inc by 28.6%. The sale prices were between $119.31 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $104.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Oak Associates Ltd still held 18,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.