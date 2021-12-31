Oak Associates Ltd Buys Calix Inc, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Medpace Holdings Inc, Sells Citrix Systems Inc, Ambarella Inc, Tencent Holdings

- New Purchases: CALX, AIT, MEDP, NBIX, CSGS, ABG, KFY, VEC, CRNC, MTOR,
- Added Positions: CRM, NXPI, CNXC, DKNG, CRUS, PYPL, ILMN, VRNT, CAH, SIMO, NDSN, AEIS, MNDT, CGNT, CGNT, EPC, DIOD, CNO,
- Reduced Positions: KLAC, CTXS, GOOGL, SCHW, MSFT, AMBA, LOW, EBAY, AMZN, CRL, SEDG, CHKP, PRFT, IBM, AMGN, PANW, PEP, MCK, STT, FTNT, TSLA, INTC, VRTX, LH, GILD, VTRS, UTHR, ANTM, BIIB,
- Sold Out: TCEHY, HOLI, WK, HLNE, KD,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,874 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 48,885 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- KLA Corp (KLAC) - 226,171 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.44%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 289,172 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,394,335 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.27 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)
Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.7 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $100.32. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)
Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.74 and $227.9, with an estimated average price of $209.9. The stock is now traded at around $176.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)
Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in CSG Systems International Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Concentrix Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $164.74 and $188.35, with an estimated average price of $178.35. The stock is now traded at around $202.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 52.07%. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $77.21 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 45,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 37.24%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 57,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Mandiant Inc by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57.Sold Out: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $12 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $16.48.Sold Out: Workiva Inc (WK)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Workiva Inc. The sale prices were between $125.96 and $160.85, with an estimated average price of $140.87.Sold Out: Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc. The sale prices were between $87.3 and $113.49, with an estimated average price of $103.06.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Reduced: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Oak Associates Ltd reduced to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 59.73%. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Oak Associates Ltd still held 57,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Oak Associates Ltd reduced to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 46.85%. The sale prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Oak Associates Ltd still held 17,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Oak Associates Ltd reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 36.01%. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $339.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Oak Associates Ltd still held 6,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Oak Associates Ltd reduced to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 29.91%. The sale prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $264.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Oak Associates Ltd still held 11,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Perficient Inc (PRFT)
Oak Associates Ltd reduced to a holding in Perficient Inc by 28.6%. The sale prices were between $119.31 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $104.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Oak Associates Ltd still held 18,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.
