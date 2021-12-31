Cribstone Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, AT&T Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: MRNA, SPLG, VTIP, AMKR, PATH, ITA, IPAY, RIVN, VCAR, SMOG, SCHO, WU, QDF, ONLN, ARKG, DRIV, STN, FTEC, LCTX, MFC, RPAR, NTSX, BB, IEI, PRIM, UIS, GLXY, COIN, QRTEP.PFD, SAND, VC, AVCVF, IRDM, EMX,

MRNA, SPLG, VTIP, AMKR, PATH, ITA, IPAY, RIVN, VCAR, SMOG, SCHO, WU, QDF, ONLN, ARKG, DRIV, STN, FTEC, LCTX, MFC, RPAR, NTSX, BB, IEI, PRIM, UIS, GLXY, COIN, QRTEP.PFD, SAND, VC, AVCVF, IRDM, EMX, Added Positions: IBDQ, XLK, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, VCSH, TOTL, V, PFE, VOO, CVX, PAYA, MA, MSFT, GOOGL, BABA, SUSB, XLC, JPM, QQQ, XBI, BSCM, MRK, BSCN, GLD, EFA, GEM, CASY, BA, BSCO, RYT, BSCP, TSLA, KRE, CRM, JNJ, IDXX, F, XLI, AMZN, IEMG, BBJP, SLY, MMM, MDT, LUV, PG, SYK, WMT, TMUS, KHC, VTRS, BJ, BBCA, BBEU, FLO, HSY, WTMF, SCHK, LHX, SGDJ, NOC, HPQ, VYM, TAN, VTWO, ALL, TRTY, UPRO, MDLZ, AOM, BBAX, ARKF, AOR, BSV, DBMF, DEM, DLN, DXJ, NUSC, ESGD, ESGE, GAA, BHF, HPE, DIS, IEFA, IXC,

IBDQ, XLK, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, VCSH, TOTL, V, PFE, VOO, CVX, PAYA, MA, MSFT, GOOGL, BABA, SUSB, XLC, JPM, QQQ, XBI, BSCM, MRK, BSCN, GLD, EFA, GEM, CASY, BA, BSCO, RYT, BSCP, TSLA, KRE, CRM, JNJ, IDXX, F, XLI, AMZN, IEMG, BBJP, SLY, MMM, MDT, LUV, PG, SYK, WMT, TMUS, KHC, VTRS, BJ, BBCA, BBEU, FLO, HSY, WTMF, SCHK, LHX, SGDJ, NOC, HPQ, VYM, TAN, VTWO, ALL, TRTY, UPRO, MDLZ, AOM, BBAX, ARKF, AOR, BSV, DBMF, DEM, DLN, DXJ, NUSC, ESGD, ESGE, GAA, BHF, HPE, DIS, IEFA, IXC, Reduced Positions: T, SPY, NVDA, AAPL, FB, BRK.B, MTCH, JD, MGK, XLV, XLP, STE, XLY, XLE, VO, SCHM, ACN, TYL, OGN, IWF, IWV, CCL, HON, IVE, CHD, CSCO, CLX, KO, CL, SPSM, COST, XOM, GE, HD, IVV, MET, IJH, KD, QRVO, J, KMB, ADRNY, TSCO, LOW, SBUX, SWKS, SNY,

T, SPY, NVDA, AAPL, FB, BRK.B, MTCH, JD, MGK, XLV, XLP, STE, XLY, XLE, VO, SCHM, ACN, TYL, OGN, IWF, IWV, CCL, HON, IVE, CHD, CSCO, CLX, KO, CL, SPSM, COST, XOM, GE, HD, IVV, MET, IJH, KD, QRVO, J, KMB, ADRNY, TSCO, LOW, SBUX, SWKS, SNY, Sold Out: IBDM, BSCL, LMND, OSUR, ROK, FBHS, LCID, FLRN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Pfizer Inc, Chevron Corp, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, AT&T Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cribstone Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cribstone Capital Management, LLC owns 426 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cribstone Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cribstone+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 68,973 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.64% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 173,364 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,440 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,812 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 36,877 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $160.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.24. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 47.75%. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 180,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 35.84%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 2373.49%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $136.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 46.97%. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 102,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.59.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.