Klk Capital Management Llc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Sells Natera Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

- New Purchases: PYPL,
- Added Positions: DOCU,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, OPBK, VCSH, IGSB, AMZN, AAPL, SPY, MSFT, BIDU, BA, PFGC, GOOGL, PANW, NVDA, IQV, FANG, PH, ORLY, EWBC, DISCA, CSGP, CI, ADBE, LIN, LDOS, ATVI, MDT,
- Sold Out: NTRA, TGTX, TME, GPN, GILD, ALK,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 127,577 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 192,391 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
- OP Bancorp (OPBK) - 740,000 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
- iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 223,537 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 238,808 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
Klk Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Klk Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $127.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Klk Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38.Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Klk Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Klk Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Klk Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Klk Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Klk Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98.
