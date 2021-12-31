Klk Capital Management Llc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Sells Natera Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

New Purchases: PYPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, sells Natera Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Tesla Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klk Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Klk Capital Management Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KLK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/klk+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 127,577 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 192,391 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% OP Bancorp (OPBK) - 740,000 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34% iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 223,537 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 238,808 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%

Klk Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klk Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $127.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klk Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38.

Klk Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Klk Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36.

Klk Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Klk Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Klk Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98.