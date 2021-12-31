Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP Buys Match Group Inc, Danaher Corp, Icon PLC, Sells Nike Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Intuit Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Stamford, CT, based Investment company Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Danaher Corp, Icon PLC, Netflix Inc, XP Inc, sells Nike Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Intuit Inc, Infosys, Dassault Systemes SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. As of 2021Q4, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP owns 61 stocks with a total value of $19.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sustainable+growth+advisers%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 358,291 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 4,921,079 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,043,753 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.92%
  4. Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 6,272,258 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 285,288 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 80883.20%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,197,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 62.39%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $282.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,088,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Icon PLC by 3696.20%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $272.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 672,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $406.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 598,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: XP Inc (XP)

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in XP Inc by 163.99%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,070,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1122.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 171,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. Also check out:

1. Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus