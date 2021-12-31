Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP Buys Match Group Inc, Danaher Corp, Icon PLC, Sells Nike Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Intuit Inc

New Purchases: IVV,

IVV, Added Positions: MTCH, DHR, ICLR, PYPL, NFLX, V, XP, MELI, ILMN, BLL, DIS, IWF, AAGIY, YUMC, CSGP, HTHT,

MTCH, DHR, ICLR, PYPL, NFLX, V, XP, MELI, ILMN, BLL, DIS, IWF, AAGIY, YUMC, CSGP, HTHT, Reduced Positions: NKE, ABT, MSFT, CRM, FB, INTU, INFY, UNH, REGN, INFO, GOOG, YUM, HDB, ADSK, ISRG, WDAY, MDT, FLT, ALC, LIN, SAP, RNG, EQIX, AXP, AMZN, MSCI, DASTY, NVO, STE, RCRUY, HEINY, GOOGL, CIADY, AON, IDXX, NSRGY,

NKE, ABT, MSFT, CRM, FB, INTU, INFY, UNH, REGN, INFO, GOOG, YUM, HDB, ADSK, ISRG, WDAY, MDT, FLT, ALC, LIN, SAP, RNG, EQIX, AXP, AMZN, MSCI, DASTY, NVO, STE, RCRUY, HEINY, GOOGL, CIADY, AON, IDXX, NSRGY, Sold Out: FRC,

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Match Group Inc, Danaher Corp, Icon PLC, Netflix Inc, XP Inc, sells Nike Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Intuit Inc, Infosys, Dassault Systemes SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. As of 2021Q4, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP owns 61 stocks with a total value of $19.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sustainable+growth+advisers%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 358,291 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Visa Inc (V) - 4,921,079 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,043,753 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.92% Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 6,272,258 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 285,288 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 80883.20%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,197,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 62.39%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $282.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,088,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Icon PLC by 3696.20%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $272.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 672,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $406.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 598,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in XP Inc by 163.99%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,070,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1122.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 171,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13.