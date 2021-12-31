Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. Buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Western Digital Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc

- New Purchases: AA, DOX, HAYW,
- Added Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, FB, MA, AMAT, TEVA, AMZN, ZIM, ATVI, MU, VRNT, SEDG, RADA,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, NVDA, HD, WMT, F, FCX, BP, VALE, OTIS, TMO, INMD, MDLZ, ABT, NVMI, PRGO, V, IFF,
- Sold Out: WDC, TWTR, CHKP, IACB.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,312,715 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,739,128 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 154,698 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.43%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 133,575 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 922,850 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.15%
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 383,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,312,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.43%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2772.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 154,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 981,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 922,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd by 46.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $73.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,309,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,726,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.Sold Out: ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd (IACB.U)
Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.08.
