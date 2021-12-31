Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys Union Pacific Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Sells Boeing Co, ONEOK Inc, First Solar Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company CoreFirst Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, sells Boeing Co, ONEOK Inc, First Solar Inc, Phillips 66, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CoreFirst Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q4, CoreFirst Bank & Trust owns 421 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CoreFirst Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corefirst+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CoreFirst Bank & Trust
  1. Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 160,447 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,753 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,235 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.88%
  4. AT&T Inc (T) - 140,195 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 7,913 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
New Purchase: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd (AFB)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $14.56 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 674.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 43.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund by 54.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $1.53 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.4.

Sold Out: Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Otter Tail Corp. The sale prices were between $56.95 and $71.42, with an estimated average price of $64.84.

Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of CoreFirst Bank & Trust. Also check out:

1. CoreFirst Bank & Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. CoreFirst Bank & Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CoreFirst Bank & Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CoreFirst Bank & Trust keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus