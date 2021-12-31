CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys Union Pacific Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Sells Boeing Co, ONEOK Inc, First Solar Inc

New Purchases: AFB, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, sells Boeing Co, ONEOK Inc, First Solar Inc, Phillips 66, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CoreFirst Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q4, CoreFirst Bank & Trust owns 421 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 160,447 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,753 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,235 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.88% AT&T Inc (T) - 140,195 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 7,913 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust initiated holding in Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $14.56 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 674.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 43.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund by 54.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $1.53 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.4.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Otter Tail Corp. The sale prices were between $56.95 and $71.42, with an estimated average price of $64.84.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95.