StoneX Group Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Prudential PLC, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Sells Novartis AG, Orange SA, Novo Nordisk A/S

Investment company StoneX Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Prudential PLC, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Novartis AG, Orange SA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Shell PLC, Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StoneX Group Inc.. As of 2021Q4, StoneX Group Inc. owns 540 stocks with a total value of $835 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of StoneX Group Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 98,266 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,940 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.20%
  3. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 160,815 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,148 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 169,070 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01%
New Purchase: Prudential PLC (PUK)

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Prudential PLC. The purchase prices were between $32.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 391,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 90,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP)

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $40.54. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 80,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $166.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3404.18%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 104,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.87%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 291.35%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 94.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $34.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 103,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.

Sold Out: Orange SA (ORAN)

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Orange SA. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.83.

Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55.

Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9.



