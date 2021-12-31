StoneX Group Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Prudential PLC, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Sells Novartis AG, Orange SA, Novo Nordisk A/S

- New Purchases: PUK, EZU, GSFP, EWL, EWQ, CRBN, BUFR, EWG, EPU, WFCPL.PFD, VBK, BACPL.PFD, FTXN, SDVY, PRU, E, LQDI, SNY, SRLN, VCLT, BCE, IWS, LSAT, QTUM, NOC, ATO, EXC, KEY, PGR, KMB, MINC, BBVA, CRF, SPD, ZTS, LSAF, SHY, VOE, SHW, RDS.B, FMS, ARKX, SLYG, SPAB, GILD, BSBR, UCBI, INTU, NSC, CFO, EWRE, URTH, XHB, TIPX, QDF, QQQE, LQDH, GSK, U, SCHB, FEUZ, JAAA, EMN, RSG, OMFL, VBR, GSIE, SCHW, GD, ETN, CL, TSM, SQEW, AXP, AZN, PHM, DG, WSO, GM, SYY, PNW, CFG, TDOC, AMX, ICL, IRIX, JKE, RQI, WIP, FDEU, FDL, MCK, SLB, STE, PNC, ACTV, FTF, IAI, ENPH, HYG, EWBC, HYD, SGU, BRTX, ABEV, SAN, ENIC, LBPS, SRAX, RSKD, WTER, SNDL, BODY, GSV, NMTR, PT, ZSAN,
- Added Positions: IWD, IVV, VOO, SPY, IVW, AAPL, VB, VTI, XLV, AGG, IYR, EWU, HYLS, IJH, XLI, PALC, RDVY, MDIV, XLY, IJJ, VYM, MSFT, VXUS, UPS, QCOM, CSCO, PG, XLK, BND, XOM, JPM, IDEV, AMZN, FTSM, LMBS, IJR, IIIN, AVGO, USB, SLYV, GOOGL, FHLC, PFE, CVX, ABBV, BOND, PEP, TIP, MRK, VXF, NVDA, MCD, PYPL, CAT, FPEI, VZ, KNG, EFA, TSLA, BLK, DOW, BRK.B, MS, CMCSA, DIA, VEA, PM, EMR, ESGU, XLF, VO, IBDN, MTUM, UNH, TFC, SO, JNJ, FTSL, NFLX, IP, CDL, CDC, ACWV, WMT, IEMG, LDSF, AMT, VYMI, VCSH, HD, LMT, IXUS, BNDX, PPL, MGC, CRM, VLUE, CSB, VIG, CID, SHV, EFV, PTBD, LOW, IHI, SBUX, EFG, TMO, VUG, XLE, ACN, VNQ, MDYV, IUSB, IBM, V, CVS, UPST, BLOK, FTC, TXN, SHOP, MUB, USMV, DIS, ONEQ, SPLV, GXO, VV, IVE, SDY, IJT, IBD, FTXO, BIBL, LRGF, FXN, TPHD, IGSB, SQ, SCHA, SUSA, TPLC, VTWO, XLU, CEF, IEFA, SPDW, MBB, F, IWF, DGRO, VCIT, DE, SPEM, VLO, OKE, COF, IWP, FXD, GOVT, CIBR, EPD, LLY, ITOT, IYE, ADME, FB, NEE, IXG, XLB, FALN, COST, ADBE, UBER, PLD, TDTF, AMD, ARKQ, MA, MMM, ORCL, IPO, VWO, DHR, ARKF, FTGC, ARKG, DOCU, WFC, ABT, UNP, AMGN, HON, MDT, BAC, FEP, IBB, QTEC, VTV, FNY, AMAT, PRN, PTF, PFI, PEZ, INTC, TOTL, HQH, PGX, PHYS, FNOV, DAL, T, CWB, AWK, GE, QUAL, LTHM, IWN, ALB, ITA, FKU, IWO, ET, CSX, VGT, SPYG, MAG, MGK, ENB, LRCX, PTLC, GLD, NOW, SMH, AEP, FTXR, SJM, FNX, VDC, PLTR, XBI, ESGE, SCHD, SYK, TDIV, IXN, TTD, OKTA, FANG, NEM, ON, TX, MRVL, RIO, KMI, MGV, FITB, ST, VEU, BYD, KC, NKE, GDX, MRNA, BA, UCON, COMT, FDT, NUE, FEM, FMF, REET,
- Reduced Positions: BKLN, GINN, HMY, MDY, PHI, FXL, RWJ, CPAC, SE, SCHV, ARKK, CRWD, SCHG, IWM, MNR, ETG, SLV, BMY, TSE, TDC, DISCA, NTLA, BIV, BX, LIT, XLP, IGIB, LQD, MO, NBEV, VTEB, XAR, UTG, MINT, GIS, BXMX, MMLG, IYK, IAU, QCLN, VIR, WTRG, IDV, TPIF, QS, REGN, FNDE, EFAV, DNP, NXTG, THQ, KO, GOOG, NIO, INFY, HDV, CRUZ, FIVG, SHM, FAAR, FDX, PSA, OGIG, VAW, NIFE, QQEW, FIW, BSV, FV, PSLV, FLOT, FXH, ESPO, HUBS, BTG, VPL, GSEW, VHT, SILV, NTR, IWR, WM, SCHX, DUK, VRP, ETSY, LUV, PSK, CAPE, DD,
- Sold Out: NVS, ORAN, NVO, RDS.A, EWJ, FXI, DEO, BHP, ING, TM, ZM, PNQI, JHB, IBDM, LFC, EQNR, RNLX, GVI, PAC, CHWY, MOON, ED, BUD, JKK, SCHF, BICK, JAZZ, SOXX, BCH, OLED, NTNX, VNQI, ICLN, PAWZ, AMYT, USO, BOX, SMFG, TAK, AXDX, NGD, SLVM, BTCY,
For the details of StoneX Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonex+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of StoneX Group Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 98,266 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,940 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.20%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 160,815 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,148 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 169,070 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01%
StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Prudential PLC. The purchase prices were between $32.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 391,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 90,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP)
StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $40.54. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 80,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $166.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)
StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3404.18%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 104,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.87%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 291.35%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 94.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $34.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 103,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.Sold Out: Orange SA (ORAN)
StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Orange SA. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.83.Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9.
