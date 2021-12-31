Eagle Health Investments LP Buys Seagen Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells

New Purchases: SGEN, BEAM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagen Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cano Health Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Health Investments LP. As of 2021Q4, Eagle Health Investments LP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Humana Inc (HUM) - 78,621 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.74% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 611,665 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.06% United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 153,438 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.51% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 99,577 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.67% argenx SE (ARGX) - 62,332 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.22%

Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3. The stock is now traded at around $124.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 80,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 28,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 56.51%. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $203.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 153,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 178.04%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 82,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Cano Health Inc by 187.96%. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,947,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 36.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 611,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 70.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $30.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 750,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in American Well Corp by 149.41%. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 2,247,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eagle Health Investments LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.