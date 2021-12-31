Eagle Health Investments LP Buys Seagen Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells

- New Purchases: SGEN, BEAM,
- Added Positions: UTHR, VRTX, CANO, AZN, ADPT, AMWL, AGIO, IQV, HUM, NTRA, ALNY, AXNX, ARGX, GH, INSP, BPMC, FDMT, CMAX,
- Reduced Positions: DXCM, OM,
- Sold Out: DRNA,
For the details of Eagle Health Investments LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+health+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Eagle Health Investments LP
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 78,621 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.74%
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 611,665 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.06%
- United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 153,438 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.51%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 99,577 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.67%
- argenx SE (ARGX) - 62,332 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.22%
Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3. The stock is now traded at around $124.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 80,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)
Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 28,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 56.51%. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $203.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 153,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 178.04%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 82,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cano Health Inc (CANO)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Cano Health Inc by 187.96%. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,947,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 36.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 611,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 70.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $30.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 750,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in American Well Corp by 149.41%. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 2,247,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (DRNA)
Eagle Health Investments LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Eagle Health Investments LP. Also check out:
1. Eagle Health Investments LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eagle Health Investments LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eagle Health Investments LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eagle Health Investments LP keeps buying