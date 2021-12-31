Lavaca Capital LLC Buys Sysco Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Marqeta Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Overstock.com Inc, KLA Corp

New Purchases: SYY, PYPL, MQ, IWM, BA, MRNA, GEF, XLB, W, EFA, SPEM, COP, ANET, VXF, SCZ, OPEN, BR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sysco Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Marqeta Inc, American Express Co, The Walt Disney Co, sells Caterpillar Inc, Overstock.com Inc, KLA Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lavaca Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lavaca Capital LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $779 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,363 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 99,027 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 100,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 23,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $160.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 172.34%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 403.86%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $152.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 156.84%. The purchase prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 39.74%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $165.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $59.01 and $108.3, with an estimated average price of $82.98.

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.