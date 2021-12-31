Lavaca Capital LLC Buys Sysco Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Marqeta Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Overstock.com Inc, KLA Corp

- New Purchases: SYY, PYPL, MQ, IWM, BA, MRNA, GEF, XLB, W, EFA, SPEM, COP, ANET, VXF, SCZ, OPEN, BR,
- Added Positions: AXP, DIS, HD, GRMN, SBUX, ROKU, WYNN, IBM, MCD, NVDA, BABA, PRU, TGT, UPS, AMT, CARR, IEFA, PLD, QUAL, PM, NMZ, GS, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: CAT, DOW, LNC, ABBV, PEP, INTC, QCOM, JNJ, LOW, AMAT, CMI, JPM, PFE, NFLX, AAPL, IEMG, VZ, FDX, AVGO, SPY, CTVA, T, MS, MSFT, ISRG, XOM, MO, NSC, TSM, TXN, UNH, MDC, FANG, CC, TTD, LLY, OGN, EOG,
- Sold Out: OSTK, KLAC, BBY, LMT, QQQ, GLD, VEA, TSLA, GPN, ET, TDOC, ZM, FLGE, HYMB, KD,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 693,300 shares, 42.27% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 503,100 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,363 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 99,027 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 100,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 23,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $160.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 172.34%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 403.86%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $152.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 156.84%. The purchase prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 39.74%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $165.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $59.01 and $108.3, with an estimated average price of $82.98.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.
