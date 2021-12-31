Daido Life Insurance Co Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Added Positions: USMV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daido Life Insurance Co. As of 2021Q4, Daido Life Insurance Co owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,759,320 shares, 25.66% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 870,883 shares, 22.82% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 1,242,472 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 519,986 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 1,262,469 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio.

Daido Life Insurance Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 513,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.