Rafferty Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF,

New York, NY, based Investment company Rafferty Asset Management, LLC owns 1299 stocks with a total value of $19 billion as of 2021Q4. During the 3-months ended 2021Q4, the company bought iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom Inc, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, and sold iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, Asana Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 6,093,502 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.22% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 5,932,906 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,147,068 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,525,006 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 698,990 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.91%

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 345,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.66 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,524,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Comstock Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 823,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $470.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $46.13, with an estimated average price of $42.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 169,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 143,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 6,093,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 5,932,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 74.03%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,100,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 42.91%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $591.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 698,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,182,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 53.89%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,794,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Radware Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.96 and $41.74, with an estimated average price of $34.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sohu.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $18.77.