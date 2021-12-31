Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Moody's Corporation, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Special Opportunities Fund Inc

- New Purchases: FIS, IVT, SHOP, NSC, MS, GWW, C, XLK, VB, CSL, WFC, XLY, PTC, PXD, WRK, USB, VRTX, XLI, FTNT, ST, XLF, IJK, FTV, BND, JBHT, D, CL, CMS, KO, GILD, BLK, BAX, BMO, AMT, DOMA, BNDX, LCID, KD, HTZ, HNST, RIVN, BRPM, PL, ARKX, BYND, BSV, VXUS, XLE, ASB, XLP, AES, ENB, OSK, MDLZ, KMB, PII, RRX, JBL, SPG, TROW, UL, EEFT, CRWD, JAZZ, VMW, ECL, FRC, CI, DELL, DOW, OKE, CTVA,
- Added Positions: ESGV, VSGX, MCO, IVV, IJH, DBEF, VEA, AGG, EEM, CVX, IWM, EMB, VWO, GOOG, SCZ, UNH, DHR, CRM, SOFI, SOFI, COST, GOOGL, IBM, JPM, MRK, LIN, TGT, JPST, VOO, MSFT, TJX, DIS, EFA, VNQ, VO, AXP, ADSK, BMY, XOM, LOW, ORCL, PG, WMT, AVGO, XM, HYG, PFF, SCHF, SCHK, SCHX, ABT, ADBE, ALL, AZO, BAC, CAT, COP, DE, DLTR, NEE, ITW, JNJ, MCD, MDT, NVS, PFE, RTX, DOMO, GLD, IJR, MUB, SCHB, SCHE, USO, XLV, MMM, T, MO, CSCO, CMCSA, CMI, DD, DUK, EQIX, F, GS, INTC, LYV, LMT, VTRS, NEM, NKE, NWE, PNC, PPL, PEP, RF, ROK, TXN, UNP, VLO, WM, WEC, LULU, PM, ABBV, JD, SPCE, CARR, OTIS, OGN, MNDY, JETS, VTI, XLB,
- Reduced Positions: PNTG, MDY, IWV, PGX, TSLA, AAPL, VCIT, SPE, BRK.B, ALK, GSBD, NVDA, SHM, AMZN, NKLA, AI, UBER, SNAP, PYPL, AFRM, CPNG, ACB, BABA, TWTR, LITB, ZTS, APTV, SHW, BLNK, MKL, ATVI, APD, AMP, APH, BP, BCS, EA, FDX, HD, INTU, MA, MRVL, SPGI, NFLX, PENN, PBR, BKNG, QCOM, SLB, ACN, SBUX,
- Sold Out: TPVG, USAK, VDE, ELY, COIN, GDXJ, TEL, YPF, ULTA, MSCI, VRSK, DG, CHTR, NXPI, GM, ZNGA, RNG, TMUS, PAYC, ZEN, SYF, NTB, TTD, YUMC, NEX, OKTA, FND, SE, DOCU, PDD, ZM, LESL, PATH, DNA, MNST, ADC, AKAM, ADI, AMAT, BLL, BBY, CBRE, CDNS, CTAS, CPRT, DXCM, ETN, EW, EL, GPN, EBAY, ISRG, KLAC, LRCX, LVS, MAS, MU, MPWR, NVO, PH, REGN, RMD, POWW, SWKS, WHR, AMD,
For the details of Crewe Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crewe+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Crewe Advisors LLC
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 1,231,264 shares, 21.02% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 108,806 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
- Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 473,418 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.73%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 79,344 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) - 568,369 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.37%
Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $113.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)
Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $893.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $473.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 473,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 568,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 95462.50%. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $350.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 15,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.05%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 63,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 592.08%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1434.63%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: USA Truck Inc (USAK)
Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in USA Truck Inc. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $19.08.Sold Out: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG)
Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76.Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79.Sold Out: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21.
