Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Moody's Corporation, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Special Opportunities Fund Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Moody's Corporation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Special Opportunities Fund Inc, USA Truck Inc, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crewe Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Crewe Advisors LLC owns 415 stocks with a total value of $492 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 1,231,264 shares, 21.02% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 108,806 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90% Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 473,418 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.73% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 79,344 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) - 568,369 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.37%

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $113.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $893.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $473.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 473,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 568,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 95462.50%. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $350.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 15,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.05%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 63,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 592.08%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1434.63%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in USA Truck Inc. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $19.08.

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76.

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79.

Crewe Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21.