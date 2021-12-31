Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hardy Reed LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Paylocity Holding Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hardy Reed LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Amedisys Inc, Omnicell Inc, sells Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Paylocity Holding Corp, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hardy Reed LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hardy Reed LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hardy Reed LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hardy+reed+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hardy Reed LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 678,928 shares, 27.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 236,425 shares, 17.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,286,093 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 853,170 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 57,479 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $140.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.55 and $183.62, with an estimated average price of $173.89. The stock is now traded at around $152.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 69.44%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund. The sale prices were between $15.85 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $16.36.

Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.

Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Sold Out: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hardy Reed LLC. Also check out:

1. Hardy Reed LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hardy Reed LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hardy Reed LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hardy Reed LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus