Hardy Reed LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Paylocity Holding Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Amedisys Inc, Omnicell Inc, sells Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Paylocity Holding Corp, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hardy Reed LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hardy Reed LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 678,928 shares, 27.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 236,425 shares, 17.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,286,093 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 853,170 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 57,479 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $140.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.55 and $183.62, with an estimated average price of $173.89. The stock is now traded at around $152.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 69.44%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund. The sale prices were between $15.85 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $16.36.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.