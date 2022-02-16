Legible Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and Corporate Update Webcast on February 16, 2022

Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) (%22Legible%26rdquo%3B or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Shannon Kaustinen to Legible’s Board of Directors.

Legible Inc. is a book media platform company committed to providing delightful eReading and ePublishing experiences for writers, readers, and Legible consumers that value the immersive entertainment experiences that are accessible through beautifully constructed and dynamic books, provided by a company that promotes sustainability, wide accessibility, and global literacy. Through its eReading and ePublishing platform, Legible.com, Legible is revolutionizing how readers, publishers, and authors connect. Founded by a team of technologists, authors, eBook publishers, designers, and industry insiders, Legible is building its book media platform to offer readers around the globe access to millions of books on any application or browser.

Legible also announces that it will be holding a corporate update webcast and Q&A hosted by Mr. Kaleeg Hainsworth, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Ms. Wai-Ming Yu, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. Hainsworth and Ms. Yu will be speaking to Legible’s product and feature release plans, including the official launch of Legible.com in the summer of 2022, and Legible’s growth strategy beyond.

Investors can pre-submit questions to [email protected] before the event. Details for the corporate update webcast are:

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Time: 2:15 pm EST Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fus06web.zoom.us%2Fj%2F88071789498

“I am delighted to welcome Shannon to our Board of Directors,” said Kaleeg Hainsworth, Co-founder, President and CEO. “Shannon brings a wealth of experience as a public company CFO, corporate controller, and strategic capital markets advisor.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of Legible’s unique value proposition as a new and dynamic eBook reading and publishing platform, and to participate and contribute to both Legible’s purpose-filled vision and growth strategy,” said Ms. Kaustinen. “I look forward to working with Legible’s Board of Directors and senior management at this exciting and foundational stage in the company’s growth.”

In fulfilling Legible's plans to restructure its board after its successful public listing in December 2021, and in having completed a strategic board review process in January 2022, Legible also announced that Mr. Mark Holden, a founding director of Legible is stepping down from his role on the board and taking the position of chair of Legible’s Advisory Committee. Ms. Helina Patience, who served on the Legible Board while a private company, is also stepping down and will continue in her capacity as Legible’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gene Kindrachuk and Mr. Ryan Hoult, who were Directors of Twenty20 Investments prior to the reverse takeover, are also stepping down from Legible’s Board.

“On behalf of the Company I would like to thank Mark and Helina for their continued and unwavering dedication to Legible while on the Board, mainly during Legible’s time as a private company,” said Hainsworth. “I’d also like to thank Gene and Ryan for temporarily serving on our Board after the completion of the reverse takeover of Twenty20 Investments by Legible Media. We wish Ryan and Gene every success in their endeavors”.

Following these changes Legible’s Board of Directors is now comprised of Mr. Kaleeg Hainsworth, President, CEO and Founder, Mr. David Van Seters, and Ms. Shannon Kaustinen who will serve as the Chair of Legible’s Audit Committee.

Legible has also commenced a strategic review of its requirements for the recruitment and appointment of additional directors to the Board that will continue to promote high standards of organizational effectiveness and corporate governance while furthering the strategic vision of driving Legible to profitability.

About Shannon Kaustinen, CPA, CGA, ICD.D

Shannon Kaustinen has spent her entire career working alongside people and companies that stand for more than just a product or service. Shannon currently serves as the CFO for Careteam Technologies Inc. and over the span of her career has enjoyed mentoring impact focused early-stage cleantech companies including Airsset Technologies Inc. through her work with Foresight Canada, Canada’s cleantech accelerator. Shannon oversaw the acquisition of Generac Power Systems Inc, ​​the largest and more complicated technology acquisitions in BC (closing within 38 days). Purpose and value driven companies are Shannon’s passion, and on more than one occasion she has witnessed technology driven companies that she has helped build, save a life. She is metrics and results-driven and holds a Chartered Professional Accounting (CPA) designation and an Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D). Shannon also holds a CPA Public License, allowing her to bring an additional perspective to her work with both private and public companies.

About Legible Inc.

Legible Inc. is a book media platform company committed to providing delightful eReading and ePublishing experiences for writers, readers, and Legible consumers that value the immersive entertainment experiences that are accessible through beautifully constructed and dynamic books, provided by a company that promotes sustainability, wide accessibility, and global literacy.

Through its eReading and ePublishing platform, Legible.com, Legible is revolutionizing how readers, publishers, and authors connect. Founded by a team of technologists, authors, eBook publishers, designers, and industry insiders, Legible is building its book media platform to offer readers around the globe access to millions of books on any application or browser.

Forward-Looking Information

