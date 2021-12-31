Alamar Capital Management, LLC Buys Morningstar Inc, Zendesk Inc, Intapp Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Paysafe, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: MORN, INTA, SMAR, SCHK, FSK, ORCC, OTLK,

MORN, INTA, SMAR, SCHK, FSK, ORCC, OTLK, Added Positions: ZEN, AAPL, MKTX, HCA, PGR, ANTM, CNC, SQ, SIGI, IWD, VSH, SPOT, WDAY, BURL, ADBE, RE, STM, ZBRA, AGG, TW, ATUS, PLTK, SPLK, VOO, EFA, GDDY, PANW, MOH, ALRM, CXM, ULTA, IWN, AN, ISRG, IWR,

ZEN, AAPL, MKTX, HCA, PGR, ANTM, CNC, SQ, SIGI, IWD, VSH, SPOT, WDAY, BURL, ADBE, RE, STM, ZBRA, AGG, TW, ATUS, PLTK, SPLK, VOO, EFA, GDDY, PANW, MOH, ALRM, CXM, ULTA, IWN, AN, ISRG, IWR, Reduced Positions: WK, DXCM, ETSY, PCTY, FTNT, MSCI, GOOGL, PYPL, AMZN, NOW, MSFT, BIV, VYM, GOOG, BRK.B, BSV, SPY, VWO, SCZ,

WK, DXCM, ETSY, PCTY, FTNT, MSCI, GOOGL, PYPL, AMZN, NOW, MSFT, BIV, VYM, GOOG, BRK.B, BSV, SPY, VWO, SCZ, Sold Out: EXPE, PSFE, JPM, FB, ACN, UNH, HD, PEP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Morningstar Inc, Zendesk Inc, Intapp Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Apple Inc, sells Expedia Group Inc, Paysafe, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alamar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Alamar Capital Management, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alamar Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alamar+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 34,510 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 16,623 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.77% Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 52,304 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.58% Workiva Inc (WK) - 37,490 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.44% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 10,631 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.01 and $346.61, with an estimated average price of $310.89. The stock is now traded at around $294.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 8,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Intapp Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.6 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 96,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 17,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $45.26. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 89.58%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 52,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 18,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 53.94%. The purchase prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84. The stock is now traded at around $369.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 49.03%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2772.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Alamar Capital Management, LLC still held 132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.73%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Alamar Capital Management, LLC still held 191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.14%. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Alamar Capital Management, LLC still held 1,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.73%. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Alamar Capital Management, LLC still held 2,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.78%. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2772.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Alamar Capital Management, LLC still held 95 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.95%. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Alamar Capital Management, LLC still held 781 shares as of 2021-12-31.