USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley

Ada, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Robert Half International Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USA Financial Portformulas Corp. As of 2021Q4, USA Financial Portformulas Corp owns 411 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 5,741 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143425.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,238 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.42% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 4,734 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.46% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 10,116 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 16,230 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.35%

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 11,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 6,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 33,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $69.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 21,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $133.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 8,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $231.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 4,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 143425.00%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $518.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 5,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 87900.00%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $292.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 5,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 303800.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 21,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 201483.33%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $137.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 12,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 43550.00%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $618.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 118.35%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $168.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 16,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.