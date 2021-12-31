Bridgefront Capital, LLC Buys Boot Barn Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Crocs Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Alphabet Inc, Hasbro Inc

New Purchases: BOOT, JPM, CROX, CAT, SAVE, SONO, AES, DUK, SBUX, ACN, USB, ORLY, DG, MKC, NKE, NSC, ABBV, GOOS, BKE, CNK, CRM, BBY, INFO, PSA, FISV, MCFE, ESS, HIW, WHR, ZBH, ENB, DRI, NTAP, STOR, CLX, PWR, LIN, LVS, MRVL, IEX, IART, SYY, HES, BECN, MLM, SPWH, CNC, FRT, ARW, PAYX, WBA, WU, YNDX, SHOO, EA, MGA, HTA, LHX, KEX, SNOW, ARNA, BLK, GNRC, ESNT, ANET, AEIS, COLM, COP, DLTR, OC, CONE, FOX, SCHW, KEY, ROST, MC, IAA, AXP, CHD, GWRE, SAIC, CWST, OMCL, WSM, LULU, MPC, OGE, ODFL, KL, SIX, AGR, HON, MGM, RY, GL, BR, JAZZ, AWK, MET, POOL, VFC, NWSA, BMY, CDNS, FFIV, VC, PSX, ATUS, DT, LXP, MAC, SFNC, IBKR, AMBA, BNS, BWA, CNI, DXCM, JBHT, LH, QRVO, ZS, ACC, BIG, CPB, DRE, FLS, HA, TOL, PFGC, GMS, BAC, PNC, PDCO, CFX, PSTG, BBIO, ABCB, CGNX, CMCSA, GNTX, WTW, GDOT, AEE, WTRG, FL, J, SMTC, TTWO, UPS, MIME, FTV, BIGC, EGHT, EPAY, K, KMB, BBWI, MHK, NOC, RGEN, XPO, STLD, UMPQ, WWW, CZR, NVRO, AKAM, AON, AVY, CONN, LEG, NVAX, RNR, WRK, WDC, L, PRTS, KAR, KKR, WDAY, PAYC, AVLR, BNL, CIM, FLEX, ZUO, IMAX, MBT, AMBC, INFN, SHO, AG, MRSN, UWMC, UWMC, TME, PAYA, VERU, FTI,

Added Positions: FIVE, GWW, T, AFRM, JACK, ORCL, FUBO, SWK, TROW, MPWR, BKNG, EVR, PCAR, BYD, GPRO, BDN, MASI, WEN, FITB, CAR, KR, FLT, PG, C, ROKU, CR, CS, FDX, ASND, TXT, DE, ESRT, ROL, KPTI, CDE, LBRDK,

Reduced Positions: ZM, ACGL, COF, INCY, MS, ISBC, UHS, GS, AMN, VST, GD, JBLU, ALLY, TSM, AMCR, MA, CVX, BCS, WYNN, REAL, LNG, MMC, NUE, ERIC, WFC, NLY, MDLZ, KGC, RPM, MNR, DEI, AQN, ATC, CVE, ATH, EQC, ORC, WETF, PNW, NLS, MUFG, UA, IMMR, STKL,

Sold Out: CSCO, GOOG, HAS, JCI, FRC, AMH, SPG, H, EXR, FMC, SPGI, CE, ZION, DOV, DFS, BRO, LYV, ROP, IQV, SUI, CHTR, HCA, ATVI, FND, HRC, MDT, MELI, WEC, KO, EIX, TPR, FTNT, DECK, BAX, BMRN, CLH, SJM, ALSN, TGT, TER, ARE, ED, PZZA, LYB, BKU, OKTA, CSGP, PFE, TRMB, HSY, ROK, AMP, CAH, EHC, NHI, RVLV, BXP, SHW, SLAB, TWLO, AVB, ETN, INVH, CIEN, KEYS, TW, DAR, MKSI, VRTX, LBTYK, MSCI, TDOC, MMM, CHRW, OVV, KIM, MSFT, XLNX, NTNX, SE, AIZ, CTXS, IFF, SR, QCOM, VMC, WERN, COLD, AAP, AMT, IRT, SYF, CPRT, UFS, KNX, NEM, RRX, ALC, LPRO, BC, ITRI, O, NVT, OSH, COO, CVA, FE, HUM, KSU, TDY, UL, UNP, ZEN, CNX, DVA, HSIC, TSCO, CTLT, CADE, CADE, NOVA, CM, CME, GLW, SITC, LLY, HFC, ISRG, PRU, TEVA, BWXT, ACHC, FIVN, Z, AN, NNN, BEN, ILMN, NRG, PRFT, WBT, EOG, EXP, HCSG, LAD, MHO, OKE, SCI, UAA, ACM, RNG, DEA, AVTR, XP, ATR, ALV, TXRH, NEO, CATY, PRMW, IIVI, LOW, CUBE, TDG, PNR, AYI, IVZ, CTRA, EME, XLRN, RACE, DNB, BPOP, SLB, EQNR, TEX, TKR, MRTX, COR, RPD, UBS, VTRS, ZNGA, DRH, HLIT, CMO, SIRI, AMRN, TAL, CRK, ENLC, FRO, MFA, DHT, EGO, WIT, AGI, SDC, COTY, FLXN, FCEL, CNDT, MPLN, SWN, GOCO, CGEN, EPZM, QUOT, FSM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Boot Barn Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Crocs Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Five Below Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Alphabet Inc, Hasbro Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, First Republic Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgefront Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bridgefront Capital, LLC owns 287 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridgefront Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgefront+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 4,198 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.67% Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 7,327 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 205.29% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 622 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.93% Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 11,095 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. New Position JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 8,161 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.6 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $113.62. The stock is now traded at around $85.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 11,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 8,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $105.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 8,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 28,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $27.01, with an estimated average price of $23.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 39,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 205.29%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 7,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 88.67%. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $473.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 175.13%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 36,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 211.50%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 159.78%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 169.76%. The purchase prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $86.65 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $96.19.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13.

Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62.