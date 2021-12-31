Bridgefront Capital, LLC Buys Boot Barn Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Crocs Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Alphabet Inc, Hasbro Inc

- New Purchases: BOOT, JPM, CROX, CAT, SAVE, SONO, AES, DUK, SBUX, ACN, USB, ORLY, DG, MKC, NKE, NSC, ABBV, GOOS, BKE, CNK, CRM, BBY, INFO, PSA, FISV, MCFE, ESS, HIW, WHR, ZBH, ENB, DRI, NTAP, STOR, CLX, PWR, LIN, LVS, MRVL, IEX, IART, SYY, HES, BECN, MLM, SPWH, CNC, FRT, ARW, PAYX, WBA, WU, YNDX, SHOO, EA, MGA, HTA, LHX, KEX, SNOW, ARNA, BLK, GNRC, ESNT, ANET, AEIS, COLM, COP, DLTR, OC, CONE, FOX, SCHW, KEY, ROST, MC, IAA, AXP, CHD, GWRE, SAIC, CWST, OMCL, WSM, LULU, MPC, OGE, ODFL, KL, SIX, AGR, HON, MGM, RY, GL, BR, JAZZ, AWK, MET, POOL, VFC, NWSA, BMY, CDNS, FFIV, VC, PSX, ATUS, DT, LXP, MAC, SFNC, IBKR, AMBA, BNS, BWA, CNI, DXCM, JBHT, LH, QRVO, ZS, ACC, BIG, CPB, DRE, FLS, HA, TOL, PFGC, GMS, BAC, PNC, PDCO, CFX, PSTG, BBIO, ABCB, CGNX, CMCSA, GNTX, WTW, GDOT, AEE, WTRG, FL, J, SMTC, TTWO, UPS, MIME, FTV, BIGC, EGHT, EPAY, K, KMB, BBWI, MHK, NOC, RGEN, XPO, STLD, UMPQ, WWW, CZR, NVRO, AKAM, AON, AVY, CONN, LEG, NVAX, RNR, WRK, WDC, L, PRTS, KAR, KKR, WDAY, PAYC, AVLR, BNL, CIM, FLEX, ZUO, IMAX, MBT, AMBC, INFN, SHO, AG, MRSN, UWMC, UWMC, TME, PAYA, VERU, FTI,
- Added Positions: FIVE, GWW, T, AFRM, JACK, ORCL, FUBO, SWK, TROW, MPWR, BKNG, EVR, PCAR, BYD, GPRO, BDN, MASI, WEN, FITB, CAR, KR, FLT, PG, C, ROKU, CR, CS, FDX, ASND, TXT, DE, ESRT, ROL, KPTI, CDE, LBRDK,
- Reduced Positions: ZM, ACGL, COF, INCY, MS, ISBC, UHS, GS, AMN, VST, GD, JBLU, ALLY, TSM, AMCR, MA, CVX, BCS, WYNN, REAL, LNG, MMC, NUE, ERIC, WFC, NLY, MDLZ, KGC, RPM, MNR, DEI, AQN, ATC, CVE, ATH, EQC, ORC, WETF, PNW, NLS, MUFG, UA, IMMR, STKL,
- Sold Out: CSCO, GOOG, HAS, JCI, FRC, AMH, SPG, H, EXR, FMC, SPGI, CE, ZION, DOV, DFS, BRO, LYV, ROP, IQV, SUI, CHTR, HCA, ATVI, FND, HRC, MDT, MELI, WEC, KO, EIX, TPR, FTNT, DECK, BAX, BMRN, CLH, SJM, ALSN, TGT, TER, ARE, ED, PZZA, LYB, BKU, OKTA, CSGP, PFE, TRMB, HSY, ROK, AMP, CAH, EHC, NHI, RVLV, BXP, SHW, SLAB, TWLO, AVB, ETN, INVH, CIEN, KEYS, TW, DAR, MKSI, VRTX, LBTYK, MSCI, TDOC, MMM, CHRW, OVV, KIM, MSFT, XLNX, NTNX, SE, AIZ, CTXS, IFF, SR, QCOM, VMC, WERN, COLD, AAP, AMT, IRT, SYF, CPRT, UFS, KNX, NEM, RRX, ALC, LPRO, BC, ITRI, O, NVT, OSH, COO, CVA, FE, HUM, KSU, TDY, UL, UNP, ZEN, CNX, DVA, HSIC, TSCO, CTLT, CADE, CADE, NOVA, CM, CME, GLW, SITC, LLY, HFC, ISRG, PRU, TEVA, BWXT, ACHC, FIVN, Z, AN, NNN, BEN, ILMN, NRG, PRFT, WBT, EOG, EXP, HCSG, LAD, MHO, OKE, SCI, UAA, ACM, RNG, DEA, AVTR, XP, ATR, ALV, TXRH, NEO, CATY, PRMW, IIVI, LOW, CUBE, TDG, PNR, AYI, IVZ, CTRA, EME, XLRN, RACE, DNB, BPOP, SLB, EQNR, TEX, TKR, MRTX, COR, RPD, UBS, VTRS, ZNGA, DRH, HLIT, CMO, SIRI, AMRN, TAL, CRK, ENLC, FRO, MFA, DHT, EGO, WIT, AGI, SDC, COTY, FLXN, FCEL, CNDT, MPLN, SWN, GOCO, CGEN, EPZM, QUOT, FSM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bridgefront Capital, LLC
- W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 4,198 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.67%
- Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 7,327 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 205.29%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 622 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.93%
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 11,095 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 8,161 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.6 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $113.62. The stock is now traded at around $85.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 11,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 8,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $105.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 8,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 28,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $27.01, with an estimated average price of $23.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 39,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 205.29%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 7,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 88.67%. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $473.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 175.13%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 36,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 211.50%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 159.78%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 169.76%. The purchase prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $86.65 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $96.19.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.Sold Out: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13.Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Bridgefront Capital, LLC sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62.
