Olympus Peak Asset Management LP Buys PG&E Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PG&E Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II, Kaleyra Inc, UpHealth Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Olympus Peak Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/olympus+peak+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 500,000 shares, 74.80% of the total portfolio. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 2,017,000 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. New Position AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 300,000 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT) - 875,000 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 187,014 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. New Position

Olympus Peak Asset Management LP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.71%. The holding were 2,017,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olympus Peak Asset Management LP initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 187,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olympus Peak Asset Management LP initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olympus Peak Asset Management LP initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olympus Peak Asset Management LP initiated holding in UpHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.31. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.