Excalibur Management Corp Buys Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Realty Income Corp, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Americold Realty Trust, Simon Property Group Inc

Newton, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Realty Income Corp, Live Oak Bancshares Inc, CSX Corp, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Americold Realty Trust, Simon Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Excalibur Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Excalibur Management Corp owns 158 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 80,706 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,000 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,765 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 155,815 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,545 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.18 and $97.8, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Excalibur Management Corp initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Excalibur Management Corp added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Excalibur Management Corp sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98.