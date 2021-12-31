Westfield Capital Management Co Lp Buys Tesla Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Encore Wire Corp, Sells , PayPal Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, WSC, HZNP, MAR, BAM, WCC, SCHW, ELAN, NTAP, ZI, EDR, EDR, BAH, MRTX, TW, WAL, MDB, IRT, MXL, LULU, WK, WING, AZTA, STEP, BILL, IOT, HLT, FIVN, ETSY, ENPH, DDD, BAC, WH, CF, TEAM, IWF, FIBK, PNBK, OLN, CIEN, FLNC, IWO, SPY,
- Added Positions: WIRE, SPGI, ASND, GPN, DXCM, AVLR, AMAT, MGM, IDXX, AVTR, FTNT, DEI, TGT, VMC, ZNGA, AJG, FATE, SMAR, AMED, FIS, CTSH, DGX, PAYA, AMZN, MCHP, TDG, DOOO, LSPD, AFG, HUM, CTAS, OPCH, COO, PLYA, SI, PLMR, CPRT, ST, MTN, INVA, SGEN, BRP, IWP, SBNY, TDY, AIG, TRU,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, MELI, OSH, BIIB, BSX, AAPL, FCX, TGTX, CRUS, HXL, WEX, TKR, COST, V, MSFT, ROST, UNP, ZEN, FCNCA, TMO, PCTY, PODD, PACB, UNH, WMS, JNPR, SAIA, XLNX, LPLA, ATKR, TPTX, COP, IT, SIVB, HUBS, BIO, FFIV, LECO, NVDA, LYV, BPMC, EYE, CRM, NOW, NVTA, SGH, DVN, TREX, PRI, FB, FIVE, ICLR, TWLO, AME, CMCSA, IEX, TT, PEGA, TER, BLD, LITE, LYFT, CCOI, FMC, HAE, ITT, INTU, MS, NICE, ON, FANG, AXTA, IAA, TPR, SIMO, PANW, CHDN, ESS, EXPE, FICO, NBIX, PSB, PDCE, AVNT, ROK, WCN, WNS, ULTA, MSCI, AAT, PCRX, SPLK, TNDM, PSTG, NTNX, RVLV, FOUR, CE, DHR, HD, ITW, JNJ, MTD, NEM, SMTC, AVGO, GOOG, BL, PACK, FLYW,
- Sold Out: XLRN, SYF, CMG, ALGN, ROKU, MU, NVAX, BMRN, TMUS, FLT, TTWO, DRI, MIME, AZEK, RNG, PLAN, WDC, BBIO, MCW, NCR, TWOU, NKTX, CGNT, CGNT, UPWK, TROW, HIG, FL, MTOR, SAIC, HHC, SHC, TEN, POOL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,174,871 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,587,308 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 183,410 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 138,126 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 1,254,559 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 87,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,023,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $97.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 711,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $174.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 439,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,144,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 481,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 436.91%. The purchase prices were between $95.85 and $147.98, with an estimated average price of $130.39. The stock is now traded at around $115.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 662,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 3628.33%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $396.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 159,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37. The stock is now traded at around $123.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,640,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 85.77%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $442.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 220,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 64.98%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,009,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 95.83%. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $112.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 700,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.
