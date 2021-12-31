Westfield Capital Management Co Lp Buys Tesla Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Encore Wire Corp, Sells , PayPal Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, WSC, HZNP, MAR, BAM, WCC, SCHW, ELAN, NTAP, ZI, EDR, EDR, BAH, MRTX, TW, WAL, MDB, IRT, MXL, LULU, WK, WING, AZTA, STEP, BILL, IOT, HLT, FIVN, ETSY, ENPH, DDD, BAC, WH, CF, TEAM, IWF, FIBK, PNBK, OLN, CIEN, FLNC, IWO, SPY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Encore Wire Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, S&P Global Inc, sells , PayPal Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Synchrony Financial, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westfield Capital Management Co Lp. As of 2021Q4, Westfield Capital Management Co Lp owns 244 stocks with a total value of $16.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,174,871 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,587,308 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 183,410 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 138,126 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 1,254,559 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 87,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,023,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $97.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 711,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $174.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 439,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,144,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 481,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 436.91%. The purchase prices were between $95.85 and $147.98, with an estimated average price of $130.39. The stock is now traded at around $115.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 662,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 3628.33%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $396.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 159,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37. The stock is now traded at around $123.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,640,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 85.77%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $442.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 220,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 64.98%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,009,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 95.83%. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $112.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 700,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.