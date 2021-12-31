Eq Llc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: MINT, IAGG, MSFT, VONV,
- Added Positions: TLT, SHY, IJR, LQD, USMV, COMT, ESGV, EFV, VEA, VIOO, VOO, IHI, IVOO,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, ONEQ, HYG, DGRO, ESGU, VLUE, IYE, TOTL, IUSB, GOVT, BOND, IXG, JPIB, TIP, IWB, IWM, IYW, IXN, XLK, VTI, FIXD, OEF, ITOT, SPEM, BAR,
- Sold Out: EFA, EMB,
For the details of EQ LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eq+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EQ LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,785 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.69%
- Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 174,077 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.2%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 186,344 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 150,296 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 80,844 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
Eq Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 80,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Eq Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 22,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Eq Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Eq Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.03%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $136.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 39,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 538.74%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 57,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 129.55%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 54,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 71.68%. The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 19,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Eq Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.57%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 48,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Eq Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Eq Llc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of EQ LLC. Also check out:
1. EQ LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EQ LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EQ LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EQ LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs