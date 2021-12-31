Eq Llc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: MINT, IAGG, MSFT, VONV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eq Llc. As of 2021Q4, Eq Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,785 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.69% Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 174,077 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.2% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 186,344 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 150,296 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 80,844 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position

Eq Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 80,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eq Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 22,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eq Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eq Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.03%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $136.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 39,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 538.74%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 57,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 129.55%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 54,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 71.68%. The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 19,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eq Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.57%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 48,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eq Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Eq Llc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.