Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC Buys Main Street Capital Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Main Street Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 365,045 shares, 23.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 231,047 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 204,466 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 90,361 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 179,367 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%

Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.