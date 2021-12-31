Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC Buys Main Street Capital Corp

Investment company Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Main Street Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC. Also check out:
1. Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: MAIN,
- Added Positions: AGG, VCSH, USMV, MTUM, IEFA, IEMG, VHT, VNQ, IVW, VCR, QQQ, LQD, IJH,
For the details of Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adaptive+financial+consulting%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 365,045 shares, 23.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 231,047 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 204,466 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 90,361 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 179,367 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC. Also check out:
1. Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC keeps buying