Cresset Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Block Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cresset Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cresset Asset Management, LLC owns 1121 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cresset Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cresset+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,667,483 shares, 30.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,175,440 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.62% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,822,538 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.41% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,269,961 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 2,897,157 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $69.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 220,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 400,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 86,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 102,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $174.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 13615.36%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $207.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 1,463,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 277.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 4,322,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 976.47%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $238.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 365,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19751.71%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 567,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 2340.50%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 441,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 48.89%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 422,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rapid7 Inc. The sale prices were between $110.75 and $140.13, with an estimated average price of $123.54.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $92.07, with an estimated average price of $82.36.